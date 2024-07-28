Recently offered DE Jackson Ford discusses Penn State offer
For the final time this summer, the Penn State Nittany Lions hosted recruits on campus and also held their final two camps of the summer to coincide with the Lasch Bash.
Among those prospects on campus was Malvern Prep tight end / defensive end Jackson Samuels Ford.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
It was an impressive day testing wise for Ford, recording a 4.65 forty-yard dash time at 6-foot-5 and 238-pounds, he also put up a 4.48 shuttle, a 9'02 broad jump and has a reach of 32.25''.
After strong testing numbers and a strong camp overall, Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes saw enough from the Philadelphia area native, offering the 2026 prospect.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news