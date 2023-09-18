The Penn State Nittany Lions are 3-0 on the season, and while they have the Nittany Lions have a strong veteran presence, the program has also been getting quite a bit of snaps out of their true freshmen.

Through three weeks, 15 of Penn State's 22 signees from their 2023 recruiting class have seen the field. Out of those 15, four Nittany Lions have appeared in all three games; one has appeared in two, and the other 12 have appeared in just one.

Below, you can find how many games each Penn State 2023 true freshman has played so far this season, who they played against, and how many snaps they've taken this season.