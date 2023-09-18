Redshirt Tracker: Which Nittany Lions have played through three weeks?
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 3-0 on the season, and while they have the Nittany Lions have a strong veteran presence, the program has also been getting quite a bit of snaps out of their true freshmen.
Through three weeks, 15 of Penn State's 22 signees from their 2023 recruiting class have seen the field. Out of those 15, four Nittany Lions have appeared in all three games; one has appeared in two, and the other 12 have appeared in just one.
Below, you can find how many games each Penn State 2023 true freshman has played so far this season, who they played against, and how many snaps they've taken this season.
GREEN LIGHTS:
As James Franklin announced before the season opener, the following Nittany Lions have been green-lit by the program to play this season. Greenlight players are those who are not expected to be redshirted, therefore playing in at least five games.
The four players that the coaching staff has green-lit are all on the defensive side of the ball: linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Zion Tracy, cornerback Elliott Washington, and safety King Mack.
