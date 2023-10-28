According to Dan Murphy of ESPN , a former Division III coach has come forward claiming that Stallion had purchased tickets for him to scout Penn State this season ahead of the Wolverines matchup with the Nittany Lions on September 11.

The report states that Stallion had provided the coach with "a couple hundred dollars" per Murphy's reports as well as tickets to Michigan home games in exchange for attending the games. He also received $1,000 to cover his expenses and noted that Stallion had paid him via Venmo.

The anonymous coach attended three games on Stallion's behalf including two games this season in which he scouted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as well as Penn State's home matchup against UMass, a game in which he left early due to the rain and the fact the Nittany Lions were playing a bad Minutemen program. Penn State would go on to win that game 63-0.

That being said, Stallion was going to have that former D-III head coach return to Happy Valley this upcoming weekend to document the Nittany Lions matchup against Indiana, though he does not plan on attending anymore.

Previous reports have stated that Stallion had purchased tickets to at least 35 college football games over the last three years which have included 12 of 13 other Big Ten programs and potential College Football Playoff opponents.