The ever-changing landscape of college football experienced another seismic shift on Friday morning. After plenty of ramped up expectations and rumors in recent days, it appears official that Oregon and Washington will join the Big Ten.

This marks the second consecutive summer in which the Big Ten has added a pair of West Coast powers after poaching USC and UCLA from the PAC-12 last summer. Odds are, conference realignment will not end here as Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are expected to leave the PAC-12 for the Big 12.

It remains to be seen when Oregon and Washington will officially join the Big Ten. However, if it is for the 2024 season that will require the reworking of Big Ten schedules. That said, there has been some smoke of these two schools joining the Big Ten since shortly after USC and UCLA made the move last summer. Due to this, there is a real possibility there have been moves behind the scenes in the past year to begin to prep for this possibility.