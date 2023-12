According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Penn State defensive analyst Ola Adams is leaving Happy Valley to join Curt Cignetti's staff at Indiana. The former Villanova defensive coordinator and NFL assistant will be the defensive backs and safeties coach with the Hoosiers.

Adams came to Happy Valley in May after being an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos last season. Prior to his brief stint in the NFL, Adams also served as Villanova's defensive coordinator for seven seasons, helping build one of the best defenses in the FCS during his time with the Wildcats.

This season, Adams helped assist Penn State's secondary, helping the Nittany Lions put together one of the top defenses in the entire country including the nation's No. 3 passing defense, allowing 153.6 yards per game.

The Virginia native will look to improve an Indiana secondary that had allowed 237.8 passing yards per game this season which ranked 83rd in the country.