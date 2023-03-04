Following John Scott’s departure from Penn State for the Detroit Lions, it appears that James Franklin could be honing in on his replacement defensive line coach.

Franklin is reportedly targeting current Chicago Bears assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds to replace Scott, according to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.

A decision on Hinds or another defensive line coach could come as early as this weekend according to the report.

The 2022 season was Hinds’ first year in Chicago and was previously the defensive coordinator at Western Carolina in 2021. He was also a defensive line coach in the past at Central Michigan from 2019-2020.

The New Jersey native attended Rowan University where he played for four years on the defensive line. He has coaching experience in Pennsylvania at Lafayette in Easton.