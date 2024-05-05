The Penn State men's basketball program will be adding a MAC opponent to their 2024-25 schedule according to reports.

On Saturday, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Nittany Lions will be hosting the Buffalo Bills on December 1.



The Nittany Lions have not faced Buffalo in nearly 20 years, their last matchup coming on December 21, 2004, a 72-70 loss for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State's official stats on GoPSUsports.com has the two sides meeting just twice all-time including that 2004 loss. They also met in 2003, a win for the Nittany Lions. However, basketball reference has the two sides meeting four times, all-time with Penn State winning three of four matchups.



This past season, Penn State was 16-17 including 9-11 in conference play in the first season of the Mike Rhoades era.



Buffalo, on the other hand, is coming off one of their worst seasons in program history, collecting a 4-27 record with a 2-16 record in MAC play under first year head coach George Halcovage.

