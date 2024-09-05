The Penn State men's basketball program is returning to The Palestra in Philadelphia this upcoming January according to reports.
On Thursday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Nittany Lions will be playing host to the Indiana Hoosiers on January 5, 2025.
This will be Penn State's fifth game since 2017 at the "Cathedral of College Basketball", playing their previously in 2017, 2020, 2023, and 2024. The Nittany Lions are 4-1 in those five previous games including a 79-73 win over the Michigan Wolverines last winter.
Rothstein also reports that the Big Ten conference slates are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks. Recently, the Nittany Lions announced their complete 11 game non-conference slate which includes seven home games at the Bryce Jordan-Center.
