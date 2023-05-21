A lot of it has to do with the Big Ten's new television contract and decisions made by then Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

Penn State's 2023 season finale against Michigan State in East Lansing will no longer take place on Saturday, November 25. The Nittany Lions' matchup against the Spartans has been moved to Black Friday according to ESPN's Pete Thamel .

While the Big Ten's new television deal is very lucrative at $1 billion per year, there, however, have been a few issues.

One of those major issues according to Thamel is that the Big Ten will need to pay back nearly $40 million to Fox due to Kevin Warren giving NBC the Big Ten title game in 2026 "without the full authority to do so."

There have been other points of conflict in the new deal as well including the playing of night games in November, something that isn't historically done in the Big Ten. However, in order to save the Big Ten some money, schools such as Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan State are stepping up to the plate to make it work.

Due to that reason, the Nittany Lions and Michigan State will now take place on Black Friday. Thamel notes that the game was scheduled prior to Penn State agreeing to it. Additionally, Ohio State and Michigan State will also play in November in a rare Big Ten November night game.

"What Penn State and Ohio State are doing is actually trying to minimize the losses," an industry source told Thamel in his article.

The date change has not yet been made official by Penn State or Michigan State.