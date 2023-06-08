According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, among Penn State's conference schedule in 2024 is the Nittany Loins' hosting brand new Big Ten member USC.

It's the only Penn State game that has been leaked in McMurphy's report. He also reports the following games will take place;

Michigan at USC

Ohio State at UCLA

Wisconsin at Michigan

Iowa at USC

UCLA at Michigan

Wisconsin at USC

Nebraska at UCLA

Iowa at Ohio State

USC at Penn State

UCLA at Iowa

Penn State and USC have met 10 times all-time with their first meeting coming in 1923. The two schools also met in 1982, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Out of those 10 matchups, Three of those matchups, 1923, 2009, and 2017 were all in the Rose Bowl while the 1982 matchup took place in the Fiesta Bowl.

In the regular season, the two programs last met in 2000, a 29-5 win for USC in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The last time the Trojans came to Happy Valley, however, was in 1994, a 38-14 win for the Nittany Lions.

USC holds the all-time advantage at 6-4 in the series between the two programs.



