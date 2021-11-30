REPORT: Virginia Tech expected to hire Brent Pry as next head coach

The college football coaching carousel has been spinning at a remarkable rate of late, and now it appears to have landed on Penn State.

Pry has been on staff with head coach James Franklin since Franklin came over from Vanderbilt in 2014 and, in that time, resided over some of the nation's top defenses.

His connections to Virginia Tech date back to 1995-97, when he worked as a defensive graduate assistant under legendary coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

This season, Pry led a Penn State defense that ranked No. 7 in the nation in scoring defense at 16.8 points per game and No. 4 in red zone defense at 66.67%. His success led to his name coming up for head coaching vacancies at both Buffalo, his alma mater, and Louisiana-Lafayette, where he worked from 2002-2006 and interviewed for the head coaching job in 2017. Instead, he lands at a Virginia Tech program looking to regain footing since the retirement of Beamer in 2015.

It's unknown at this time if anybody from the Penn State staff will be joining him in Blacksburg, though Penn State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter has deep roots in the state and is considered a potential candidate for the defensive coordinator position on Pry's staff.

--------------------------------------------------------------

