Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Reports: Penn State DE Chop Robinson to meet with pair of NFL teams

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson will be meeting with the Los Angeles Rams in Happy Valley on Wednesday ahead of next week's NFL Draft according to Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

Robinson who has been projected as a late first round pick or early second round pick thus far. That being said, the Rams hold the No. 19 pick in this year's NFL Draft, they also hold the No. 52 overall pick - however, Robinson would almost be guaranteed to be gone by the second time the Rams second round pick would be on the clock.

Additionally, on Tuesday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Robinson will also be visiting with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.

The Commanders hold a trio of picks in the first two rounds in the No. 2 , No. 36, and No. 40 overall picks.

NFL.com's draft profile on Robinson grades the Penn State defensive end as a 6.50 prospect with a "boom-or-bust potential" lable.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein notably compared Robinson to a fellow former Nittany Lion, current Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons. During his two years at Penn State, Robinson played in 22 games, recording 41 tackles includign 17.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He also had three pass deflections, two fumble rcovers, and two forced fumbles.

Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett. Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close. He’s ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant. However, he will need to level up his hand skills and attack angles to reach his potential against NFL tackles. Robinson’s electric athletic traits alone should give him a floor as a good NFL starter. If he crafts a rush approach and learns to string moves/counters together, he could reach his ceiling as a destructive force capable of forcing teams to game plan around him.
— Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement