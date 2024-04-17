Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson will be meeting with the Los Angeles Rams in Happy Valley on Wednesday ahead of next week's NFL Draft according to Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X .

Robinson who has been projected as a late first round pick or early second round pick thus far. That being said, the Rams hold the No. 19 pick in this year's NFL Draft, they also hold the No. 52 overall pick - however, Robinson would almost be guaranteed to be gone by the second time the Rams second round pick would be on the clock.

Additionally, on Tuesday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Robinson will also be visiting with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.

The Commanders hold a trio of picks in the first two rounds in the No. 2 , No. 36, and No. 40 overall picks.

NFL.com's draft profile on Robinson grades the Penn State defensive end as a 6.50 prospect with a "boom-or-bust potential" lable.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein notably compared Robinson to a fellow former Nittany Lion, current Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons. During his two years at Penn State, Robinson played in 22 games, recording 41 tackles includign 17.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He also had three pass deflections, two fumble rcovers, and two forced fumbles.