Rising Ohio ATH Chaz Coleman sets official visit to Penn State

Advertisement

in other news

PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State

PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State

The PSU 365 Pod breaks down James Franklin's Monday afternoon press conference + offer early look at Ohio State.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes

Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Penn State's top five matchup on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison
Penn State's White Out against Washington pushed into six-day window

Penn State's White Out against Washington pushed into six-day window

Penn State's November 9 matchup against the Washington Huskies has been pushed into the six-day window. 

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
HV TV: Everything James Franklin said ahead of the Ohio State game

HV TV: Everything James Franklin said ahead of the Ohio State game

Watch as Penn State Football HC James Franklin previews the Nittany Lions Week 10 matchup against Ohio State. 

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation

Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on the Nittany Lions' quatrerback situation on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State

PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State

The PSU 365 Pod breaks down James Franklin's Monday afternoon press conference + offer early look at Ohio State.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes

Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Penn State's top five matchup on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison
Penn State's White Out against Washington pushed into six-day window

Penn State's White Out against Washington pushed into six-day window

Penn State's November 9 matchup against the Washington Huskies has been pushed into the six-day window. 

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Rising Ohio ATH Chaz Coleman sets official visit to Penn State
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be hosting rising Ohio athlete Chaz Coleman for an official visit in early November, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement