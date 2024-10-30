Rising Ohio ATH Chaz Coleman sets official visit to Penn State

in other news
PSU POD: James Franklin Press Conference Recap + Early Look at Ohio State
The PSU 365 Pod breaks down James Franklin's Monday afternoon press conference + offer early look at Ohio State.
Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Ohio State Buckeyes
Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Ohio State ahead of Penn State's top five matchup on Saturday.
Penn State's White Out against Washington pushed into six-day window
Penn State's November 9 matchup against the Washington Huskies has been pushed into the six-day window.
HV TV: Everything James Franklin said ahead of the Ohio State game
Watch as Penn State Football HC James Franklin previews the Nittany Lions Week 10 matchup against Ohio State.
Penn State HC James Franklin offers update on quarterback situation
Penn State head coach James Franklin offered an update on the Nittany Lions' quatrerback situation on Monday.
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be hosting rising Ohio athlete Chaz Coleman for an official visit in early November, Happy Valley Insider has confirmed.
