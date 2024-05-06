Penn State rising defensive tackle target Tommy Rupley has scheduled an official visit to Penn State. The Belmont Hill (MA) standout announced his plans on X, on Monday evening. He'll be on campus the weekend of June 21.

Over the last few months, Rupley has emerged as a defensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting cycle that the Nittany Lions have progressively become higher on.

In March, Rupley visited Penn State and received an offer while on his visit.

"The visit was amazing," Rupley told Happy Valley Insider. "The relationships that the coaches have with the players and just that energy that they bring stood out to me," he added.

Shortly after leaving Penn State, James Franklin and Deion Barnes gave Rupley a call. "They both told me that they know I can help them and contribute. It means everything to me. They're one of the best programs in the country and consistently produce top defensive linemen."



