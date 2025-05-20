Rivals 100 Linebacker Cincere Johnson Recaps Penn State Official Visit

This past weekend, Penn State Football played host a long list of recruits for another weekend of Official Visits and Top-100 linebacker target Cincere Johnson was among the group on campus.

"The visit was a good experience," Johnson told Rivals. "After being there for the weekend, I’d say what stood out was the vibe of the campus. I liked connecting and feeling the energy around the program, along with forming some more genuine relationships. I was also able to chat with coach (James) Franklin a lot.”