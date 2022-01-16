 Four-Star DB Antonio Cotman remains high on Penn State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-16 07:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-Star DB Antonio Cotman remains high on Penn State

Ryan Patti • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report, the Penn State and Rutgers-affiliated Rivals sites

One of the top 2023 prospects on hand in San Antonio for the National Combine was Life Christian Academy (VA) defensive back Antonio Cotman.

The Rivals four-star was one of the more physical campers in attendance and competed in Penn State gloves, where his cousin in Ellis Brooks played linebacker the last four seasons.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}