Rivals Rankings Week: Meet the six new five-stars

Rivals Rankings Week for the 2023 class kicked off Monday and six new five-star prospects were unveiled. Take a closer look at each of the players that was elevated to elite status.

LB ANTHONY HILL, No. 13 overall

"Anthony Hill was an impact defender for Denton (Texas) Ryan as a sophomore on their playoff run, which included a fantastic performance in the title game last January. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Hill can go sideline-to-sideline in a flash and has a knack for forcing turnovers when he lowers his shoulder. "He’s a proficient tackler in space and can get after the quarterback with authority. Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama all covet the elite defender from the Metroplex." - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

CB CORMANI McCLAIN, No. 5 overall

"Cormani McClain broke onto the recruiting scene in 2020 contributing at receiver for Lake Gibson, securing 23 passes for 468 yards with seven touchdowns. What set the recruiting trail on fire was his nine interceptions. Still a threat on offense, McClain has proven his nine-pick season was no fluke. Even with 7A Florida teams trying to avoid him, he swiped five passes in eight games in 2021. "In coverage, McClain is as smooth and good as it gets. A player can change their mind on a top school with the drop of a hat, but back in August McClain listed Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Miami and Florida State in his top five." - Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

ATH SAMUEL M'PEMBA, No. 10 overall

"Samuel M’Pemba has been on the cusp of being a five-star and got the nod thanks to his all-around ability to influence any given game. Lining up as an edge rusher, M’Pemba’s speed and length make for a nightmare matchup for offensive tackles, especially on obvious passing downs. When IMG Academy flips the field, he is a big target on the outside that can move the chains with the ability to score from anywhere on the field. "Holding more than 30 offers, there seems to be a Midwest focus for M’Pemba with recruiting. In September, M’Pemba announced a top 12 but recurring recruiting hints put a focus on Missouri and Notre Dame. With his status, any of the other 10 (Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Penn State and Oklahoma) continue to be in play." – Wright

*****

WR Shelton Sampson, No. 12 overall

"The 6-foot-3, 190-pound playmaker has continued to take his game to new heights -- from the postseason run last December to the 7-on-7 circuit in the offseason. Despite missing time early due to a wrist injury, Shelton Sampson came back and made an instant impact, giving powerhouse Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic a dangerous playmaker downfield and a mismatch with size and speed to move across the formation. "He’s turned 28 receptions into 750 yards and eight touchdowns this season. LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama are all in the mix for the elite receiver from The Boot." –Spiegelman

*****

OG TJ SHANAHAN, No. 9 overall

"We saw the type of mean streak that TJ Shanahan possessed when he captured OL MVP Honors at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge this summer as an underclassman. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Shanahan could play guard or tackle, but regardless, he’s a high-energy mauler that can eliminate defenders on a given play, get out to the second level and bulldoze opponents in space. He is consistent with his motor from start to finish. "The Florida transplant relocated to Austin (Texas) Westlake for his junior season, which opened the door for Texas and Texas A&M along with longtime contenders Georgia, Ohio State and LSU." – Spiegelman

*****

DE JAYDEN WAYNE, No. 11 overall