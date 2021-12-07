Rivals Rankings Week: The biggest movers in the Rivals250

The postseason update of the 2022 Rivals250 is out, and there are a lot of changes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers in the new Rivals250.

Drew Allar: Moved up 125 spots

Allar is the biggest mover in this update of the Rivals250 and rightfully so after the season he put together. He has shown the accuracy, arm strength, mobility, and overall playmaking ability to warrant a major boost in the rankings. The Penn State commit has all the tools to be successful at the next level and it showed on the field this fall.

*****

Toriano Pride: Moved up 97 spots

Pride was a big mover in this update to the Rivals250 because of his size and quickness in coverage. The Clemson commit has good range but it's his length and ability to make plays on the ball that jumped out this season. Moving up nearly 100 spots, Pride now ranks as one of the elite players in the 2022 class.

*****

Jayden Gibson: Moved up 90 spots

Gibson was already very highly thought of prior to this season but he put on a show this fall. He has the size, ball skills and route running to be an instant impact player for Florida. Gibson made a lot of plays on the defensive side of the ball too, underscoring how advanced his skillset really is. Billy Napier and the new Florida staff should be really excited about this talented receiver heading to Gainesville.

*****

Elijah Pritchett: Moved up 75 spots

Alabama is reloading on the offensive line in this class and Pritchet is a key piece to the puzzle. The offensive tackle is absolutely massive and has good length in his arms. Pritchet has surprising quickness for his size and does a good job playing with leverage, despite his 6-foot-7 frame.

*****

Antonio Kite: Moved up 75 spots

Kite is a really impressive athlete with great ball skills but he projects as a safety at the next level. A basketball player in the offseason, Kite has great range in the secondary and does a nice job high-pointing the ball. The Alabama commit played with more of a physical edge this fall and he'll need to continue to do that at the next level.

*****

Aaron Anderson: Moved up 71 spots

Another receiver that made a big jump in the rankings this time around, Anderson has the skill set to be a prolific receiver at the college level. The Alabama commit put up impressive numbers at the high school level because of his outstanding route running skills and overall speed. Standing at just 5-foot-10, Anderson's explosiveness and big-play abilities should help him make waves when he sees the field.

*****

Darris Smith: Moved up 69 spots

Georgia has some outstanding players in its front seven but Smith looks like he could be a little different than the rest because of the elite athleticism. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound defensive end was a force coming off the edge but he was also a big-time playmaker on offense, taking jet sweeps around the edge and picking up big chunks of yards. Smith has a large frame to fill out but when he is field ready, it will be exciting to see how the Georgia staff will be able to take advantage.

*****

Justin Williams: Moved up 68 spots

Williams has seen his ranking steadily rise since this past offseason and rightfully so. The former West Virginia commit put up more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and scored 15 touchdowns this season. At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Williams is a powerful back with good speed and very little bad weight on his frame. He's proven very difficult to tackle and can be effective as a receiver out of the backfield when needed.

*****

Chris Marshall: Moved up 67 spots

Marshall, a Texas A&M commit, is a big outside receiver that knows how to use his size to his advantage. He's a legitimate downfield threat and does a nice job battling for catches in traffic. Marshall is also difficult to tackle in the open field. He's stronger than he looks and runs with a toughness that defenders wouldn't expect.

*****

Amari Niblack: Moved up 62 spots

There has been a lot of talk about what position Niblack will play when he gets to Alabama but, regardless of how he is listed, he's one of the best combinations of size and athleticism in this class. He is a huge outside receiver with great ball skills and the ability to pick up big chunks of yards after the catch. Niblack is physical coming off the line and does a good job fighting off contact to make catches in traffic.



*****

