Rivals Rankings Week: Which DL is best fit for their future team?
As part of our final Rivals Rankings Week for the 2022 class, we roll out the defensive position rankings today. Below are our analysts' thoughts on which defensive ends and defensive tackles picked the perfect program for their skills.
KEITHIAN 'BEAR' ALEXANDER TO GEORGIA
For years, when fans talked about Georgia football running back was the position of focus. After Kirby Smart and company took home a national championship for the 2021 season, defense is now associated with the Bulldogs. The likes of Robert Beal Jr., Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis helped build the house, and Keithian “Bear” Alexander will help keep it going.
Rated as the third best defensive tackle in the nation, Alexander is neck-and-neck with his counterparts. When Alexander turns it on, one could argue that there is no one better. Alexander can eat up offensive linemen, which allows his linebackers to make the play. He is also that rare player who can apply pressure up the middle on passing downs. - Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst
Smart just showed us a blueprint for how to utilize a dominant defensive front to slow down even the nation's most high-powered offenses. On top of a national title, Georgia inked an elite crop of defensive linemen, including Alexander, a five-star tackle.
The Texas native has been one of the most explosive interior linemen since his days as a freshman. He's been most effective in timeshares on defensive line rotations, precisely the plan for him in Athens. A plan to have Alexander fresh in key moments is a plan for success; he's one of the most physically gifted linemen in this class. - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
DANI-DENNIS SUTTON TO PENN STATE
There are so many good choices here, but I'm going with Dani Dennis-Sutton. The Penn State signee should fit into new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's scheme very well. I'm not saying Dennis-Sutton is Jaelan Phillips, but the defensive end did turn his career around under Diaz and became a first-round pick, so there is a blueprint for Dennis-Sutton to follow.
All that aside, Dennis-Sutton is a phenomenal talent that could see meaningful action as a freshman because of Penn State's need at defensive end. - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst
WALTER NOLEN TO TEXAS A&M
Walter Nolen may be the easy choice here, but I am going with him anyway. Nolen headlines a phenomenal Texas A&M class, and with the departure of DT Jayden Peevy to the NFL Draft, the table has been set for Nolen to earn a starting spot from day one. Nolen's phenomenal combination of size and skill would likely have made him a big-time contributor regardless of who was in front of him, but the fact that he is coming in at a position of need only enhances his value as a player in the Aggies' defense.
Texas A&M should be a contender for a playoff spot next season, and the addition of Nolen arguably upgrades a defense that already ranked third in points surrendered. - Clint Cosgrove, National Recruiting Analyst
TREVION WILLIAMS TO MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State loves using guys like Trevion Williams all over its defense as the in-state high four-star prospect can play defensive end, can stand up and do some linebacker work and he's like Nathaniel Watson or Tyrus Wheat this past season in Starkville. Williams might even be more talented and versatile, and he will have every opportunity to come in and play early. After an early commitment to Florida State the word was the Crystal Springs, Miss., standout wanted to be closer to home, so Mississippi State was not only a good fit off the field but also the Bulldogs' defense plays to Williams' strengths so well.
Ranked as the seventh-best strong-side defensive end in the class, there was a moment of discussion to put Williams in the five-star category. We could end up regretting not having him up there. - Adam Gorney, National Director of Recruiting