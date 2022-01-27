Rivals Rankings Week: Which DL is best fit for their future team?

KEITHIAN 'BEAR' ALEXANDER TO GEORGIA

Keithian "Bear" Alexander

For years, when fans talked about Georgia football running back was the position of focus. After Kirby Smart and company took home a national championship for the 2021 season, defense is now associated with the Bulldogs. The likes of Robert Beal Jr., Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis helped build the house, and Keithian “Bear” Alexander will help keep it going. Rated as the third best defensive tackle in the nation, Alexander is neck-and-neck with his counterparts. When Alexander turns it on, one could argue that there is no one better. Alexander can eat up offensive linemen, which allows his linebackers to make the play. He is also that rare player who can apply pressure up the middle on passing downs. - Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst ***** Smart just showed us a blueprint for how to utilize a dominant defensive front to slow down even the nation's most high-powered offenses. On top of a national title, Georgia inked an elite crop of defensive linemen, including Alexander, a five-star tackle. The Texas native has been one of the most explosive interior linemen since his days as a freshman. He's been most effective in timeshares on defensive line rotations, precisely the plan for him in Athens. A plan to have Alexander fresh in key moments is a plan for success; he's one of the most physically gifted linemen in this class. - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

DANI-DENNIS SUTTON TO PENN STATE

Dani Dennis-Sutton

There are so many good choices here, but I'm going with Dani Dennis-Sutton. The Penn State signee should fit into new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's scheme very well. I'm not saying Dennis-Sutton is Jaelan Phillips, but the defensive end did turn his career around under Diaz and became a first-round pick, so there is a blueprint for Dennis-Sutton to follow. All that aside, Dennis-Sutton is a phenomenal talent that could see meaningful action as a freshman because of Penn State's need at defensive end. - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

WALTER NOLEN TO TEXAS A&M

Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen may be the easy choice here, but I am going with him anyway. Nolen headlines a phenomenal Texas A&M class, and with the departure of DT Jayden Peevy to the NFL Draft, the table has been set for Nolen to earn a starting spot from day one. Nolen's phenomenal combination of size and skill would likely have made him a big-time contributor regardless of who was in front of him, but the fact that he is coming in at a position of need only enhances his value as a player in the Aggies' defense. Texas A&M should be a contender for a playoff spot next season, and the addition of Nolen arguably upgrades a defense that already ranked third in points surrendered. - Clint Cosgrove, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

TREVION WILLIAMS TO MISSISSIPPI STATE

Trevion Williams (Rivals.com)