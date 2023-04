"Penn State has always been my dream school ever since I was a little boy," Martin said. "Ever since they started recruiting me they've shown me nothing but how committed they are to me and my family and how they're going to do anything to help me thrive at their university.

"Coach Seider and coach Terry have been recruiting me ever since freshman year so I've created a great bond with them," he said. "We're all really tight. Me and (Anthony) Speca have been tight ever since fifth grade. Ta'mere (Robinson) and I started getting close my freshman year. The same thing with Lamont (Payne). I'm sure we're going to recruit a lot of the nation's top athletes.

"We're going up there next weekend for the spring game," said Martin. "I'll be going on my official visit June 9th-11th with my family."