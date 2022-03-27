 NittanyNation - Rivals250 Amare Snowden returns to Happy Valley: 'felt like home'
football

Rivals250 Amare Snowden returns to Happy Valley: 'felt like home'

Eric Lammers • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State football was back on the field Saturday with the pads popping and a few of their top prospects in attendance. One of those key prospects in attendance for the Penn State staff was Amare Snowden, the long four-star defensive back out of Roseville HS (MI).

Snowden who holds more than 20 plus offers has schools like Notre Dame, Iowa, Cincinnati, Wisconsin in pursuit along with Penn State.

Saturday gave Snowden a great opportunity to return to State College for his second visit and his first real opportunity to spend quality of time with Anthony Poindexter.

