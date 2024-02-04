Penn State added to their top ten recruiting class with a commitment from Rivals250 prospect Alex Tatsch . The linebacker out of Latrobe (Pa.) Greater Latrobe has taken multiple visits to State College and was on campus again this weekend.

"I feel like the best fit for me," Tatsch said. "Everything about it - the fit, high level football, teammates, the campus, all the coaches there - I feel like it's the best fit for me. I think we can do some special things there.

"It was good talking to coach Allen," he said. "I got to know him better and see his mind behind football and how he teaches the game. I enjoyed it and I think he does it the right way. He thinks I can do a little bit of everything. As far as the position, I’m definitely an inside guy for him. He thinks I could be on the field for the 4-3 or 4-2-5.

"I talked to DJ (McClary) yesterday," said Tatsch. "It was the first time I talked to him but I liked him a lot. I'm looking forward to playing with him and I know the coaches are too. I’ve talked to Brady O’Hara, Bekkem Kritza, and Tikey (Tiqwai Hayes). I am feeling good. It’s still early for the class but I’m feeling good about it.