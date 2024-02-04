Rivals250 LB Alex Tatsch commits to Penn State
Penn State added to their top ten recruiting class with a commitment from Rivals250 prospect Alex Tatsch. The linebacker out of Latrobe (Pa.) Greater Latrobe has taken multiple visits to State College and was on campus again this weekend.
Tatsch chose the Nittany Lions over a host of schools that included Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Duke, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I feel like the best fit for me," Tatsch said. "Everything about it - the fit, high level football, teammates, the campus, all the coaches there - I feel like it's the best fit for me. I think we can do some special things there.
"It was good talking to coach Allen," he said. "I got to know him better and see his mind behind football and how he teaches the game. I enjoyed it and I think he does it the right way. He thinks I can do a little bit of everything. As far as the position, I’m definitely an inside guy for him. He thinks I could be on the field for the 4-3 or 4-2-5.
"I talked to DJ (McClary) yesterday," said Tatsch. "It was the first time I talked to him but I liked him a lot. I'm looking forward to playing with him and I know the coaches are too. I’ve talked to Brady O’Hara, Bekkem Kritza, and Tikey (Tiqwai Hayes). I am feeling good. It’s still early for the class but I’m feeling good about it.
WHAT THE NITTANY LIONS ARE GETTING
Listed at 6-foot-3, 211-pounds, Tatsch has the physical dimensions college coaches are looking for in an off-the-ball linebacker. He is a strong tackler, reads plays quickly and makes plenty of tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Tatsch is solid in coverage and does a good job breaking off his man and flying to the ball carrier. He shows off his athletic ability while in coverage, chasing down ball carriers and when he's blitzing. Back in the summer Tatsch was timed in the mid-4.6s in the 40-yard dash during training but he does not have any verified times at this point.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR PENN STATE
Tatsch gives Penn State another linebacker in the 2025 class who, along with DJ McClary, can play multiple positions in the linebacker corps. That versatility and flexibility should help the Nittany Lions and new defensive coordinator Tom Allen confuse offenses and create favorable matchups.
Penn State had been the leader for Tatsch since they offered him this past season but this month more programs started targeting him. Getting him to jump onboard now, before Tatsch started to feel more pressure of other teams, was important for Penn State.