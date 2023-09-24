Rivals250 linebacker DJ McClary announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Sunday, becoming the program's third commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The four-star prospect is ranked as the 124th-best prospect in the nation, the second-best prospect in New Jersey, and the sixth-best inside linebacker in the country.

Less than 24 hours after picking up a huge 31-0 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in front of the second-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history, the Penn State Nittany Lions 2025 recruiting class got better on Sunday afternoon.

Penn State has for a long time been the leader in McClary's recruitment, with the first murmurs of a potential commitment from the four-star prospect coming all the way back in the winter. Over the last few months, the Nittany Lions remained in the lead for McClary despite picking up offers from Tennessee, Michigan, USC, Ohio State, and South Carolina along the way.

The Jersey City native made an unofficial visit to Penn State earlier this month for the Nittany Lions season-opening win over West Virginia; he returned to Happy Valley this weekend for the White Out as well.



McClary has been extremely productive for the Snyder Tigers in Jersey City, recording 280 tackles in his three varsity seasons. He also has 45.5 carer tackles for a loss and four sacks.

Offensively, McClary is just as dangerous for the Tigers. He has 3,154 career rushing yards, including recording 2,107 rushing yards last season as a sophomore to go along with 25 touchdowns. For his high school career, he has 3,154 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns.

McClary joins running back Kiandrea Barker and athlete Omari Gaines as part of Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.





