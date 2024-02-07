Burnett is considered the No. 246 player overall in the country according to Rivals and holds a Rivals rating of 5.8. He is also ranked as the seventh best player in the state of Pennsylvania and the nation's 20th ranked outside linebacker.

With Burnett's commitment, the Nittany Lions continue their strong start to in-state recruiting for the 2025 cycle. Six of the top 15 players in Pennsylvania for the cycle are now committed, with four of them committed to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State remains on a roll with in-state, Rivals 250 linebackers. After adding four-star, in-state Rivals 250 linebacker Alex Tatsch on Sunday, the Nittany Lions have struck again with the addition of Dayshaun Burnett .

Burnett chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, among others. In total, Burnett holds 14 FBS offers thus far.

During his recruitment Burnett made seven trips to Penn State including one for Penn State's season opener this past season against West Virginia. However, following that visit, it was generally quiet when it came to the Nittany Lions and Burnett. He would make visits to Rutgers and Pittsburgh this past fall as well.



Following the addition of new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tom Allen, Penn State's interest in Burnett once again began to increase which culminated in head coach James Franklin and Terry Smith taking a trip to Imani Christian last Friday to visit Burnett and from there, the timeline for the Pittsburgh native accelerated leading to Wednesday afternoon's commitment.

The addition of Burnett also continues Penn State's strong start at linebacker for the cycle. Burnett joins Tatsch and DJ McClary as four-star linebacker recruits in the class. After signing just two linebackers last cycle with both being purely box linebackers, the Nittany Lions may look to take four linebackers this class.

This will be discussed in further detail later on, but it's also not a guarantee Burnett sticks at linebacker. He is already 6'3", 220 pounds. Burnett growing into a defensive end is a real possibility.