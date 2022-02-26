Penn State Football currently has four verbal commitments from offensive linemen in the class of 2023, but they are far from done. One target they are after pretty heavily is Loomis School (CT) four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive lineman spoke with Rivals to talk about his Penn State interest and the latest in his recruitment.

“Penn State recruits you really hard,” Alinen told Nittany Nation. “I’ve been talking with coaches (Phil) Trautwein, (James) Franklin, (Wendy) Laurent and the whole offensive staff. They think I’d be a great fit at Penn State.”