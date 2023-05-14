Rivals250 QB Michael Van Buren moves up decision date
Michael Van Buren‘s recruitment is coming to an end next week. The Rivals250 quarterback out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy is announcing his commitment on Saturday, May 20th and has a group of finalist that includes Oregon, Penn State and Maryland.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I'm moving up my commitment to May 20th, which is Saturday," Van Buren said. "Maryland, Oregon, and Penn State are the finalists."
Oregon- "The big highlights of the trip up there were seeing the spring game, the game day atmosphere, and building on my relationships with the coaching staff," he said. "It was important for me to get down there a couple times and feel the vibe."
Penn State- "We've got the same relationship since the beginning," said Van Buren. "They show a lot of love. I'm very comfortable with the coaching staff too."
Maryland- "They're the home team," he said. "Coach Locks always like to talk to me about staying home and bring other DMV guys with me. That's important for me and that's why they're one of the finalists."
RIVALS' REACTION
Van Buren is an impressive quarterback with a great feel for the game. He has very solid mechanics, which allows him to throw very accurate passes, especially when he can set his feet. He brings plenty of mobility to the position and does a great job extending plays to allow his receivers extra time to get open. Penn State was the early favor for Van Buren, but momentum seems to have shifted to the Ducks since his visit to Eugene for the spring game. Maryland is in the mix here and will always have a close relationship with the local prospect, but it's difficult to see a scenario where Van Buren picks Maryland this week.