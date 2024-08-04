Advertisement
Rivals250 WR Koby Howard picks Penn State football

John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@johngarcia_jr

Penn State is that much closer to a top 10 recruiting class.

Winning battles in Florida and landing a Rivals250 commitment in the process won't hurt that pursuit for James Franklin and company.

The combination went down on Sunday afternoon as Koby Howard came to a decision. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna standout picked the program over other finalists Ole Miss, Florida State, Florida and others.

The newest Nittany Lion broke down his decision with Rivals (video above).

