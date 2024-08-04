Rivals250 WR Koby Howard picks Penn State football
Penn State is that much closer to a top 10 recruiting class.
Winning battles in Florida and landing a Rivals250 commitment in the process won't hurt that pursuit for James Franklin and company.
The combination went down on Sunday afternoon as Koby Howard came to a decision. The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna standout picked the program over other finalists Ole Miss, Florida State, Florida and others.
The newest Nittany Lion broke down his decision with Rivals (video above).
Advertisement
*****
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
*****