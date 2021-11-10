Scouting Youngstown State Hoops: Penguins roster, rankings, stat comparison
Penn State Basketball is back and under a new regime as head coach Micah Shrewsberry's enters his first season as head coach. The Nittany Lions are looking to build on what was somewhat of a disappointing 2020-21 campaign where they finished 11-14. However the good news is that they open up against a lower level opponent in Youngstown State.
Below is a look at the Penguins projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - PENN STATE | YOUNGSTOWN STATE
ESPN BPI: No. 162 | No. 205
KENPOM: No. 70 | No. 290
SAGARIN: No. 52 | No. 263
2020-21 NET Rankings: No. 44 | No. 260
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Shemar Rathan-Mayes
|
5-11/175
|
So.
|
Coming off a pretty solid freshman year where he averaged double digits in points (10.4ppg).
|
Myles Hunter
|
6-5/210
|
So.
|
Scored 9+ points in eight different games last season as a freshman, shooting 38.4% from the field.
|
Garrett Covington
|
6-5/215
|
Sr.
|
One of the best on the team last year, averaged 10.3ppg (third on team) and 4.6rpg (third on team) last season.
|
William Dunn
|
6-8/220
|
So.
|
The Michigan native is the new face in the starting lineup. Dunn only started two games last season, but scored 21 points in one of them.
|
6-8/220
|
Sr.
|
The team's leading rebounder last year (8.3rpg), was a threat on the glass on both ends as he also averaged 2.8 offensive rpg.
|STAT
|PENN STATE
|YOUNGSTOWN ST
|
Points Per Game
|
72.6
|
74.4
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
40.8%
|
42.9%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
33.8%
|
30.7%
|
'20-21 Rebound Margin
|
2.5
|
1.9
|
'20-21 Assist to Turnover Margin
|
1.18
|
1.13
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.9
|
6.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.4
|
1.6
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
73.0
|
72.2
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
46.4%
|
45.8%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
34.5%
|
335.2%
YOUNGSTOWN STATE RECORD LAST SEASON: 15-12 (9-11) / Notable wins against Binghamton, Purdue-Fort Wayne (x2), Robert Morris (x2) and Wright State
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second matchup between the two schools, with Penn State leading the series 1-0. The Nittany Lions have the only victory in the series, which came back in November of 2011 when the PSU won by a final score of 82-71.
