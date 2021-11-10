Scouting Youngstown State Hoops: Penguins roster, rankings, stat comparison

Penn State Basketball is back and under a new regime as head coach Micah Shrewsberry's enters his first season as head coach. The Nittany Lions are looking to build on what was somewhat of a disappointing 2020-21 campaign where they finished 11-14. However the good news is that they open up against a lower level opponent in Youngstown State.

Below is a look at the Penguins projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

