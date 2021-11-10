 Scouting Youngstown Basketball: Penguins roster, rankings, stat comparison
basketball

Scouting Youngstown State Hoops: Penguins roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Basketball is back and under a new regime as head coach Micah Shrewsberry's enters his first season as head coach. The Nittany Lions are looking to build on what was somewhat of a disappointing 2020-21 campaign where they finished 11-14. However the good news is that they open up against a lower level opponent in Youngstown State.

Below is a look at the Penguins projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - PENN STATE | YOUNGSTOWN STATE

ESPN BPI: No. 162 | No. 205

KENPOM: No. 70 | No. 290

SAGARIN: No. 52 | No. 263

2020-21 NET Rankings: No. 44 | No. 260

PROJECTED YOUNGSTOWN STATE STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Shemar Rathan-Mayes

5-11/175

So.

Coming off a pretty solid freshman year where he averaged double digits in points (10.4ppg).

Myles Hunter

6-5/210

So.

Scored 9+ points in eight different games last season as a freshman, shooting 38.4% from the field.

Garrett Covington

6-5/215

Sr.

One of the best on the team last year, averaged 10.3ppg (third on team) and 4.6rpg (third on team) last season.

William Dunn

6-8/220

So.

The Michigan native is the new face in the starting lineup. Dunn only started two games last season, but scored 21 points in one of them.

Michael Akuchie

6-8/220

Sr.

The team's leading rebounder last year (8.3rpg), was a threat on the glass on both ends as he also averaged 2.8 offensive rpg.
Penn State - Youngstown State Stat Comparison (2020-21 stats)
STAT PENN STATE YOUNGSTOWN ST

Points Per Game

72.6

74.4

Field Goal Percentage

40.8%

42.9%

Three-Point Percentage

33.8%

30.7%

'20-21 Rebound Margin

2.5

1.9

'20-21 Assist to Turnover Margin

1.18

1.13

Steals Per Game

7.9

6.0

Blocks Per Game

2.4

1.6

Opp. Points Per Game

73.0

72.2

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

46.4%

45.8%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

34.5%

335.2%

YOUNGSTOWN STATE RECORD LAST SEASON: 15-12 (9-11) / Notable wins against Binghamton, Purdue-Fort Wayne (x2), Robert Morris (x2) and Wright State

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second matchup between the two schools, with Penn State leading the series 1-0. The Nittany Lions have the only victory in the series, which came back in November of 2011 when the PSU won by a final score of 82-71.

