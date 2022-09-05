News More News
Sean Clifford named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Alex Murphy
Staff Writer

Coming off a thrilling 35-31 victory on Thursday night over the Purdue Boilermakers, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford on Monday was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1.

Clifford was 20/37 with 282 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, including a 67-yard touchdown to Brenton Strange on Thursday evening.


Clifford helped to orchestrate an eight-play, 80 yard drive as the Nittany Lions trailed 31-28 with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Purdue had taken a 31-28 lead about halfway into the fourth following a 72-yard pick-six from Chris Jefferson on an errant Clifford pass. Following the pick-six, the Nittany Lions were struggling to find any sort of rhythm on offense, but Clifford, who had two previous fourth-quarter comeback victories in his pocket, pulled out a third.

On that final drive, Clifford went 6/7 for 72 yards and a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass to Keyvone Lee with 57 seconds remaining in the game.

Thursday was just the fourth time in Clifford’s career that he threw for four touchdowns in a game, the first time since last September against Villanova.

It’s also the sixth time since the start of the 2021 season that Clifford threw for 280 or more passing yards in a game. Clifford and the Nittany Lions take on Ohio this Saturday.

