Aging but still improving, the seniors' experience is transforming into on-ice success.

The senior line with Kevin Wall, Connor MacEachern, and Connor McMenamin hold the top three spots for the Nittany Lions in points, respectively.

The senior line has not been together for their entire careers or the start of the season, but their off-ice friendship has transferred well on ice.

“The synergy off the ice can enhance synergy on the ice. They keep each other accountable and in a positive way, "coach Guy Gadowsky said. "They're very good teammates, and I think that helps.”

Wall leads the team in points at 20 with 11 goals and nine assists. Four of his points came against RIT when he scored two goals and had two assists; the home-and-home series allowed him to play in his hometown for the first time in his collegiate career.

MacEachern and McMenamin have been playing on the same line since they arrived at Penn State in 2019-2020. Back in their first game together, not including exhibition games, they faced Sacred Heart University. MacEachern scored the final goal of the game, assisted by McMenamin in the Nittany Lions victory.

MacEachern and McMenamin have built up on-ice chemistry together, ending many seasons in the top five in points.

McMenamin led the freshman in points with 12 and was tied for second on the team with three game-winning goals. He improved in his sophomore season, with 15 points landing him fourth on the team, registering career highs in both goals and assists. Once again, in his junior season, he recorded a new career high in assists. Halfway through his senior season, he has already tied his career-best in goals and has beaten his career-best in assists with 12.

Centering McMenamin is MacEachern, who finished his freshman season with 11 points, just one point shy of the rookie lead. In his sophomore season, he also ended the season with 11 points, but this time it tied him with then-freshman Christian Sarlo for sixth on the team. In his junior season, he finished second overall with 28 points and set a single-season record with six powerplay goals, and paced the team around the dot with a 58.9 faceoff win percentage.

Wall has had more linemates than McMenamin and MacEachern, but when you consistently put up top numbers, when a coach sees a line struggling, he is going to put in a strong scorer to bring momentum, which is exactly the kind of player Wall is. As a sophomore, Wall finished the season second on the team in points with 19; in his junior season, he led the team with 29 points.

“We're not a line that talks to each other a whole lot in advance. I think we know what to expect of each other and what each other is going to do,” Wall said. “I think that's a huge part of it was there are two incredibly skilled players. MacEachern is awesome in the faceoff dot which helps to start with the puck, and then McMenamin is a solid player who can finish, and he's got skill in his game."

McMenamin and MacEachern started the season on a line with left-wing Ashton Calder, and while they started out strong, they dropped off in November. McMenamin went four straight games in late November without recording a point, and simultaneously, MacEachern went three straight games without recording a point.

When one of the four lines does not record a point in three straight games, there's a problem, so to set a fire under that line, Gadowsky placed Wall with them.