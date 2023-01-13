No. 5 Penn State returns to action following its bye week, starting conference-only play with a road series against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans. The Nittany Lions (17-5-0, 7-5-0) wrapped up their nonconference slate, with a sweep over the RIT Tigers on New Year's Eve, which marked the first time in program history Penn State went 10-0 outside the Big Ten.

"The rest of the way is Big Ten play. The guys deserve to feel pretty good about what they did in nonconference," coach Guy Gadowsky said. "It's going to be intense. It's going to be high quality. It's going to be high skilled."

Penn State split with the Spartans at Pegula Ice Arena back in November. The Nittany Lions took Game 1 in a dramatic 4-3 win, but the Spartans stormed back to take Game 2 7-3, handing Penn State its worse loss of the season.

"We don't forget about those losses. I'm sure they definitely stick with us, but the same time we have to turn the page and now we're going to them," Connor MacEachern said. "It's gonna be a lot different not being at home but we're ready for that."

In its home-and-home sweep against RIT, Penn State got the majority of its offense from the all-senior line of MacEachern, Kevin Wall and Connor McMenamin. The trio combined for nine points (four goals, five assists) in the series. Wall, a Rochester, New York native, had two goals in his homecoming.

"I think it was a pretty big deal for him. We haven't played there. That was his first [time playing there] and for us to go there [during his senior year], I think it meant a lot to him and he was flying," Gadowsky said.