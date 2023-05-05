Rutgers Baseball is all set for another weekend series as Big Ten Conference play resumes with the Scarlet Knights set to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a three game series starting on Friday. Here's a quick look at everything you need to know about both teams.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS...

Penn State is looking to get back on track after splitting their series with Iowa. The Nittany Lions are led by their head coach, Rob Cooper, who’s in his tenth season with the program. Starting with the pitching staff, they are led by junior right-handed pitcher Travis Luensmann who holds a record of 6-3 along with a 3.58 ERA and a .222 opponent batting average. Next up there is former grad transfer Daniel Ouderkirk, who will is the projected starter for the Nittany Lions on Saturday. The former West Virginia product has struggled on the mound this season, posting a 2-3 record with a 6.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched. Finally in the series finale, sophomore right-handed pitcher Tommy Molsky is projected to get the nod. So far this season he has posted a 2-4 record with a 6.43 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average. As for the Penn State offense, they program is considered to be one of the top hitting teams in the Big Ten this season, ranking fifth in the conference in team batting with a .295 BA. They are led by catcher Thomas Bramley who has a team high .329 batting average, 47 hits, nine doubles, and 36 total walks. Infielder Jay Harry has also been hitting well for the Nittany Lions, slashing .319/.400/.513 with a team-high 51 hits, eleven doubles, six home runs, and a .913 OPS. Two other Nittany Lions to watch this weekend are Kyle Hannon and Bobby Marsh.

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS....