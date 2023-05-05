SERIES PREVIEW: Rutgers Baseball versus Penn State
Rutgers Baseball is all set for another weekend series as Big Ten Conference play resumes with the Scarlet Knights set to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a three game series starting on Friday.
Here's a quick look at everything you need to know about both teams.
PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS...
Penn State is looking to get back on track after splitting their series with Iowa. The Nittany Lions are led by their head coach, Rob Cooper, who’s in his tenth season with the program.
Starting with the pitching staff, they are led by junior right-handed pitcher Travis Luensmann who holds a record of 6-3 along with a 3.58 ERA and a .222 opponent batting average.
Next up there is former grad transfer Daniel Ouderkirk, who will is the projected starter for the Nittany Lions on Saturday. The former West Virginia product has struggled on the mound this season, posting a 2-3 record with a 6.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched.
Finally in the series finale, sophomore right-handed pitcher Tommy Molsky is projected to get the nod. So far this season he has posted a 2-4 record with a 6.43 ERA and a .270 opponent batting average.
As for the Penn State offense, they program is considered to be one of the top hitting teams in the Big Ten this season, ranking fifth in the conference in team batting with a .295 BA. They are led by catcher Thomas Bramley who has a team high .329 batting average, 47 hits, nine doubles, and 36 total walks.
Infielder Jay Harry has also been hitting well for the Nittany Lions, slashing .319/.400/.513 with a team-high 51 hits, eleven doubles, six home runs, and a .913 OPS. Two other Nittany Lions to watch this weekend are Kyle Hannon and Bobby Marsh.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS....
As for Rutgers, they have been a tough team to beat at home home and will look to continue that trend this weekend versus Penn State. So far this season, the Scarlet Knights have a record of 11-3 record when playing at Bainton Field.
Now looking at the Scarlet Knights pitching staff, they will be led by their freshman ace in Christian Coppola. The New Jersey native has been really good this season and has a chance to be a Freshman All-American once the season ends. In his nine starts so far, Coppola has posted a record of 3-4 along with an ERA of 3.60, 1.24 WHIP, a .227 opponent batting average, and 48 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.
Rutgers has yet to announce their starters for the other two games.
Now moving on to the Scarlet Knights offense, they have been led by Preseason All-American second team outfielder Ryan Lasko. He is currently slashing .333/.424/.602 with 62 hits, thirteen doubles, eleven home runs, a team-high fourteen stolen bases, and a 1.026 OPS.
Fellow outfielder Evan Sleight is also having a good season at the plate, hitting .321/.429/.606 with twelve doubles, eleven home runs, and a team-high 1.035 OPS. Two other hitters to watch for the Scarlet Knights are Josh Kuroda-Grauer and Chris Brito.