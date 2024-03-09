The only Nittany Lions to take losses in the semifinals were Aaron Nagao at 133 pounds, falling to Michigan's Dylan Ragusin while Tyler Kask was knocked into the 149 consolation bracket by Nebraska's Ridge Lovett.

A program record seven Penn State Nittany Lions wrestlers will be competing for Big Ten titles in their respective weight classes on Sunday afternoon in College Park.

Entering Day 2 of the Big Ten Championships, Penn State leads the team standings with 136 points. Michigan sits second with 105.5 while Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio State round the top five with 89.0, 88.5, and 78.5 points respectively.

In the 125 championship bout, freshman Braeden Davis (16-2) will take on Patrick McKee for the first time ever. The Nittany Lions and Minnesota did not meet during the regular season. McKee is now 15-5 on the year after defeating Rutgers' Dean Peterson in the semifinals.

At 141, the undefeated Beau Bartlett (20-0) will take on Ohio State's Jesse Mendez (24-2). Earlier this season, Barlett beat Mendez with a takedown in sudden victory. Bartlett who finished third at the Big Ten's last year will be looking for his first career Big Ten title on Sunday.

Levi Haines will look to win his second Big Ten title after winning his first last year as a true freshman. It will be a rematch on Sunday between Haines and Lewan after Haines defeated Lewan earlier this year 2-0 in the Nittany Lions' duel against Michigan in January.

Bernie Traux (11-3) will look to follow up his Pac-12 Championship from last year with a Big Ten title on Sunday when he takes on Minnesota's Isaiah Salazar (20-1).

Aaron Brooks (16-0) will look to stay undefeated on the year and win his fourth Big Ten championship when he takes on Iowa's Zach Glazier (21-1) in the 197 championship. Glazier entered the Big Ten tournament with a 24-1 record on the season. That one loss? To Brooks on February 9, a 5-1 decision. Notably, Glazier was the only Hawkeye to advance to a championship bout.

Finally at 285, Greg Kerkvliet (12-0) will look to follow up his dominating win over Nick Feldman (22-4) earlier this season. When the two teams last met in early February, Kerkvliet defeated Feldman 12-0. Kerkvliet is looking for his first Big Ten title on Sunday.



