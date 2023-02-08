As the 2022 college football season ends and the 2023 offseason goes on, the invites for the NFL Combine have been sent out to draft-eligible players looking to showcase their talents in Indianapolis, Indiana in front of NFL scouts and front offices. The NFL Combine allows players to compete in drills to show off their athletic abilities, and even interview with all 32 NFL teams. Seven of your favorite Nittany Lions heading to the NFL have been invited to the 2023 NFL Combine. Notable draft-eligible Nittany Lions who did not receive invites include quarterback Sean Clifford and defensive Nick Tarburton. That being said, here are the seven Nittany Lions headed to Indianapolis.



Cornerback Joey Porter Jr who is a projected 1st round pick by many media outlets will get the chance to improve his draft stock with impressive numbers at the Combine. Porter Jr finshes his career at Penn State playing in 30 games racking up 94 tackles, 1 interception, 19 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a sack. Joey Porter Jr had 275 coverage snaps in 2022, and didn't allow a single touchdown.

Ji'Ayir Bown was a leader on defense, and a turnover machine at Safety who had 16 total takeaways in his 35 games as a Nittany Lion. Brown also had 153 tackles with 19 pass deflections to go with it. Ji'Ayir has a big chance to show off his range and speed at the Combine after not competing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Penn State DT PJ Mustpher got a lot of exposure at the Shrine Bowl, and it paid off as Mustipher recieved a lot of praise by coaches and fellow teammates following practice and the game. Mustipher gets a chance to show teams why they shhould draft him in April despites the innjury history of the 5th year Senior. Mustipher had 145 tackles in 53 games, and 11 tackles for loss up front. NFL teams who need a 0 tech DT should add PJ on the line, and see great improvement in their defense.

To no surprise, Penn State is looking to add not one, but two more Wide Recievers in the NFL to join the company of Allen Robinson II, Chris Godwin, Jahan Dotson, and many others. The first is Sophmore Parker Washington who finished with 146 catches for 1,920 yards, and 12 touchdowns in only 32 career games. Washington showcased his sure hands and contested catch ability while at Penn State, and can add a lot of yards after catch for an NFL team. Parker should turn heads running the Wide Reciever drills at the combine, and can absolutely raise his Draft stock.

The next Wide Reciever is Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley who played his last season as a Nittany Lion, and made his presence felt on the field. In his lone season at Penn State, Tinsley tallied 51 catches, for 577 yards, and 5 touchdowns with an 11.3 average. Tinsley has the perfect balance of route running, running contact balance, and hand reliablity that will help a team add a weapon on offense next season at the next level. Tinsley also has appeared at the NLFPA Bowl, and Shrine Bowl this off-season to show off his skills, and improve NFL teams with interviews.

Tight End Brenton Strange gave Penn State fans some of the best highlights in the 2022 season with hurdles, long touchdowns before halftime, and a lot of catches in big moments. Strange heads to the NFL with 70 catches, 755 yards, and 11 touchdowns in a loaded Tight End room at Penn State who made the most of every opportunity. Strange's game translates to the next level with his in-line ability in the blocking game, and ability to line up as the Y and be a true recieving threat.