So much rain came down on Friday in Central Pennsylvania that Penn State officials started closing flooded-out parking lots. For Maryland, they should have hoped that the game itself was called off. The weather was a foreshadowing of the whitewashing that awaited them.

Playing behind an offensive line that was barren and injury-depleted, PSU still ran the ball down the Terps' throats. Compiling 250 yards on the ground. Nick Singleton got the start and amassed over 100 yards in the first half. Breaking off two 4th-and-1 plays for touchdowns that broke the spirit of our neighbors to the south. He averaged over 11 yards a carry. Sean Clifford (12 of 23 for 139 yards) got the Lions on the board after Maryland punted on their opening drive. His three-yard touchdown dart to Brenton Strange gave PSU the only points they would really need on this rain-filled affair. Clifford became the only Nittany Lion quarterback to crack the 10,000-yard barrier. He already held the mark for most program touchdowns. He must be applauded for these records. Likely never to be broken with talented players heading to the pros after three years. Clifford is in his sixth season.

Three Jake Pinegar field goals rounded out the scoring. Including a 50-yarder that tied his career long.

But this game was controlled by the Penn State defense (again). Manny Diaz devised a masterful scheme that left Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa confused and picking himself off the soggy turf most of the night. At one point in the second quarter, Maryland had more punts that yards. He was sacked seven times. Tagovailoa finished just 11 of 22 for 74 yards. And this was against a Lion secondary missing their stud cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

If Terp running back Roman Hemby didn't generate 68 yards on 13 carries, the final score for PSU might have been in the 50s. Maryland mustered just 60 yards on 37 official carries (an anemic 1.6-per-yard average).

PSU's leading rusher Kaytron Allen got into the game in the 2nd quarter and was his usual efficient self: 16 carries for 73 yards. Drew Allar entered midway through the 3rd. He mainly handed the ball off to third-string back Tank Smith. His shining moment was a 12-yard scamper for a first down under pressure. Even Christian Veilleux got to play in the fourth, completing his only pass for seven yards.

UP NEXT: At Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (4-6) collapsed late at Michigan State. Had a hard time stopping the run and were racked by injuries during the loss. Not a good formula facing a PSU team who is going to run, run and run some more against them.