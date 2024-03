On Saturday night in Kansas City, the Penn State Nittany Lions saw themselves make an argument as the best wrestling team in NCAA history.

The Nittany Lions led by head coach Cael Sanderson broke the NCAA Wrestling Championships team scoring record with 172.5 points, winning their 12th team title and 11th in the Cael Sanderson era. The did so by securing their first place finish by a record breaking 100 points, saw four individual wrestlers win championships including Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks both becoming four time national champions.



They also finished the week with eight of their 10 NCAA qualifiers, finishing as All-Americans. Here's how social media reacted to the Nittany Lions' dominance in Kansas City.