Staff Predictions / Best Bets for Big Ten Football in Week 3
Each week here at Happy Valley Insider, we will be giving our Big Ten picks against the spread as well as our "best bets," both national and within the Big Ten.
As you look at our predictions across the rest of the conference, be sure to check out our staff predictions for the Nittany Lions' week three matchup against Illinois.
|GAME
|SPREAD
|RICHARD
|DYLAN
|MARTY
|
UVA @ Maryland
|
-14.5 UMD
|
UMD
|
UMD
|
UMD
|
Penn State @ Illinois
|
-14.5 PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
PSU
|
GASO @ Wisconsin
|
-20 Wiscy
|
Wiscy
|
Wiscy
|
Wisky
|
Minnesota @ UNC
|
-7.5 UNC
|
Minny
|
UNC
|
UNC
|
Northwestern @ Duke
|
-18.5 Duke
|
Duke
|
Duke
|
Duke
|
Washington @ MSU
|
-16.5 UW
|
MSU
|
MSU
|
UW
|
WKU @ Ohio State
|
-29.5 OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
OSU
|
NIU @ Nebraska
|
-10.5 NEB
|
NEB
|
NEB
|
NEB
|
Syracuse @ Purdue
|
+2.5 PUR
|
CUSE
|
PUR
|
CUSE
|
WMU @ Iowa
|
-28.5 Iowa
|
WMU
|
WMU
|
WMU
|
Virginia Tech @ Rutgers
|
-7 RU
|
RU
|
RU
|
VT
|
Bowling Green @ Michigan
|
-40.5 UM
|
UM
|
BGU
|
UM
|
Louisville @ Indiana
|
-10.0 UL
|
UL
|
UL
|
UL
|
RECORD ATS
|
.
|
0-0
|
0-0
|
0-0
BEST BETS (NATIONAL / BIG TEN)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Pittsburgh ML / Bowling Green +40.5
Pittsburgh takes on West Virginia on Saturday in the Backyard Brawl, and it's great to have this rivalry matchup back. This should be a really good game from start to finish, and the two teams are evenly matched. That being said, with Pittsburgh's defense, I like the Panthers to win this matchup over the Mountaineers.
In the Big Ten, give me Bowling Green to cover +40.5 against Michigan. I know the Wolverines are going to come back and burn me after I picked them to cover the last two weeks (they did not), but Michigan appears to be going through the motions the first few weeks of the season. I wouldn't be surprised if Saturday's matchup against Bowling Green is just that. 49-0 is very possible, but the last two weeks tell me that 38-0 or so is more likely.
Marty Leap: FIU vs UConn under 40/ Western Michigan +28.5
Even though they scored 46 points against North Texas last week, FIU struggled to the tune of 31 COMBINED points against Louisiana Tech and Maine. Uconn has a better defense than North Texas, while their already struggling offense will now be led by TaQuan Roberson. Yes, that TaQuan Roberson. Hammer the under.
Should Iowa ever be a 4 touchdown favorite against anyone? As long as Brian Ferentz is the offensive coordinator the answer is no. The Hawkeyes will win easily, but not by 28+ points.
Richard Schnyderite: Iowa State -3.5 / Penn State -14.5
Despite the victory last week, North Carolina had it's share of struggles against Appalachian State as they won 40-34 in overtime. This week, they will face a much tougher test with Minnesota who currently boasts one of the top defenses in the country, allowing just 8.0ppg and 223.5 total opposing yards per game. Now although they have a top tier defense, the Minnesota offense has been ehh at best this season. However last week they were able to finally get the running game going with 286 rushing yards on the ground vs. Eastern Michigan. If they can do what Big Ten teams do best this season and grind it down to a crawl, they should be able to at least cover the spread.
It's been pretty clear early on this season that Penn State has a potent offense and they aren't holding back against anyone, beating West Virginia by 23 and Delaware by 56 over the past two weeks. Combine that along with the fact that Illinois is struggling early on and I expect the Nittany Lions to not only cover, but blow the doors off of Illinois on Saturday.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board