Each week here at Happy Valley Insider, we will be giving our Big Ten picks against the spread as well as our "best bets," both national and within the Big Ten.

PREDICTIONS ATS GAME SPREAD RICHARD DYLAN MARTY UVA @ Maryland -14.5 UMD UMD UMD UMD Penn State @ Illinois -14.5 PSU PSU PSU PSU GASO @ Wisconsin -20 Wiscy Wiscy Wiscy Wisky Minnesota @ UNC -7.5 UNC Minny UNC UNC Northwestern @ Duke -18.5 Duke Duke Duke Duke Washington @ MSU -16.5 UW MSU MSU UW WKU @ Ohio State -29.5 OSU OSU OSU OSU NIU @ Nebraska -10.5 NEB NEB NEB NEB Syracuse @ Purdue +2.5 PUR CUSE PUR CUSE WMU @ Iowa -28.5 Iowa WMU WMU WMU Virginia Tech @ Rutgers -7 RU RU RU VT Bowling Green @ Michigan -40.5 UM UM BGU UM Louisville @ Indiana -10.0 UL UL UL UL RECORD ATS . 0-0 0-0 0-0

BEST BETS (NATIONAL / BIG TEN)

Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Pittsburgh ML / Bowling Green +40.5

Pittsburgh takes on West Virginia on Saturday in the Backyard Brawl, and it's great to have this rivalry matchup back. This should be a really good game from start to finish, and the two teams are evenly matched. That being said, with Pittsburgh's defense, I like the Panthers to win this matchup over the Mountaineers. In the Big Ten, give me Bowling Green to cover +40.5 against Michigan. I know the Wolverines are going to come back and burn me after I picked them to cover the last two weeks (they did not), but Michigan appears to be going through the motions the first few weeks of the season. I wouldn't be surprised if Saturday's matchup against Bowling Green is just that. 49-0 is very possible, but the last two weeks tell me that 38-0 or so is more likely.

Marty Leap: FIU vs UConn under 40/ Western Michigan +28.5

Even though they scored 46 points against North Texas last week, FIU struggled to the tune of 31 COMBINED points against Louisiana Tech and Maine. Uconn has a better defense than North Texas, while their already struggling offense will now be led by TaQuan Roberson. Yes, that TaQuan Roberson. Hammer the under. Should Iowa ever be a 4 touchdown favorite against anyone? As long as Brian Ferentz is the offensive coordinator the answer is no. The Hawkeyes will win easily, but not by 28+ points.

Richard Schnyderite: Iowa State -3.5 / Penn State -14.5