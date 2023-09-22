Each week here at Happy Valley Insider, we will be giving our Big Ten picks against the spread as well as our "best bets," both national and within the Big Ten. As you look at our predictions across the rest of the conference, be sure to check out our staff predictions for the Nittany Lions' week four matchup against Iowa.

PREDICTIONS ATS GAME SPREAD RICHARD DYLAN MARTY Wisconsin at Purdue WISCY -5 WISCY WISCY WISCY Rutgers at Michigan UM -24.5 RU UM UM FAU at Illinois Ill -15.5 IL IL IL Maryland at MSU UMD -7.5 UMD UMD UMD La Tech at Nebraska NEB -20.5 NEB NEB NEB OSU at ND OSU -3 ND OSU OSU Akron at Indiana IND -17 AKRON IND IND Minnesota at Northwestern Minny -11.5 Minny Minny Minny RECORD ATS . 8-5 9-4 9-4

BEST BETS OF THE WEEK (NATIONAL / BIG TEN)...

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICKS...

Texas team total over 33.5 vs Baylor This Texas team is actually making it look like the Longhorns are back. While that remains to be seen, I do think this Longhorns offense is an elite one, and on the opposite side, while Baylor's defense isn't terrible, it's not a good one either. I wouldn't be shocked if Texas gets into the 40-point range here ultimately, which means the over of 48.5 for the game could be a viable option. Indiana (-17) vs Akron... Don't overthink this one. Indiana may not be a great team this year, but they have the makings of a good defense and have a potential gem at quarterback in Treyven Jackson. Akron is improving under Joe Moorhead, but this is still very much a team that Indiana should beat based on the defensive performances we've seen.

MARTY LEAP'S PICKS...

No. 17 North Carolina -7.5pts at Pittsburgh Have the odds makers watched Pitt this season? Phil Jurkovec legitimately may be the worst quarterback in the Power 5 and the Pantehr offense is a mess as a result. Led by Drake Maye, North Carolina's high powered attack can score against anyone. Look for UNC to roll over Pitt on Saturday night. No. 2 Michigan vs Rutgers under 44 total points Michigan is averaging just 112 plays per game this season which is the lowest in the FBS. They are perfectly content slowing the game down against inferior opponents, playing vanilla, and getting out with a victory. Rutgers can not throw the ball and will likely struggle to do anything at all against the Michigan defense. Hammer the under in Ann Arbor.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE'S PICKS...

No. 4 Florida State 2.5pts vs. Clemson Little shocked that the line is this low here, since Clemson has struggled early on losing to Duke in week one and an ugly first half versus Charles Southern in week two. On the flip side, FSU has been dominating the competition, beating LSU and Southern Miss with ease and looked pretty good versus Boston College before they gave up 13 unanswered in the fourth to make it a two point game. Now with all that being said, Florida State is a College Football Playoff contender and Clemson is not, look for the Seminoles not to only win, but dominate here as the Tigers season could be headed into free fall.