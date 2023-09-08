Happy Valley Insider

With that being said, our staff offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Nittany Lions and Blue Hens.

It's almost game day in Beaver Stadium as Penn State Football will welcome Delaware to town for week two of the college football season.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY (Penn State: 45 || Delaware: 10)

“Penn State should take care of business in this one rather easily on Saturday. Expect the starters to get the first half and maybe a drive or two in the second half, but by halftime, this one should be over. The second and third-string guys should get plenty of run in this one. Most importantly, Penn State needs to stay healthy this weekend against the Blue Hens."

MARTY LEAP (Penn State: 56 || Delaware: 7)

“Most of all, you want to Penn State get out of this game healthy. That and giving as many young guys extended game reps as possible. Maybe a highlight throw or tow from Drew paired with a highlight run by Nicholas Singleton. Again, most of all, you want to see the Nittany Lions stay healthy and roll.

Oh, the hicking game getting the job done and hitting their field goals would be cool, too.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Penn State: 58 || Delaware: 10)

“Not much to say here, as Penn State should be able to pretty much dominate the entire game from start to finish on both sides of the ball. Expect Delaware to at least score once, likely in garbage time, to keep them from being shutout."

JUSTIN MORGANSTEIN (Penn State: 48 || Delaware: 7)

“Penn State takes care of business at home and is able to get a look at some of its younger talent on both sides of the ball in the second half. Drew Allar will build off of an impressive debut against West Virginia, and it is likely we end up seeing Beau Pribula once again. It will be interesting, though, to see how James Franklin distributes the kicking reps as well, following a week in which we saw both Sander Sahaydak and Alex Felkins."

ZACH SEYKO (Penn State: 63 || Delaware: 7)

"This is a situation where pure Power 5 talent simply overwhelms an FCS opponent. Even though the second stringers will be in early, Beau Pribula and the backup offense pile on to the damage Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have already inflicted."

ZANE BRANCEFIELD (Penn State: 42 || Delaware: 7)

“The Penn State defense will lock up Delaware and not allow any points until the end when the bench gets in the game. The offense will also obliterate Delaware, whether it be in the air or on the ground, because of the Penn State depth.