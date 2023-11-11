It's almost time for kickoff in Beaver Stadium as No. 10 Penn State Football will welcome No. 3 Michigan to town for a matchup of two of the nation's best. With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley....

I do think this one will be competitive but ultimately, I struggle in finding ways that Penn State’s offense will be able to score enough in this game to pull out the upset. The Nittany Lions defense or special teams will likely need a big play or two in this one to have a chance to win the game. I expect the defense to have a really strong effort, I don’t think there’s going to be a repeat of last year’s game in Ann Arbor. Penn State is bigger and stronger up front and has been great in the trenches all season. The secondary has been rough at times over the last three games but they’ve also earned the benefit of the doubt. Kalen King will need a big game Saturday covering Roman Wilson. Either way, Michigan will find some success but I don’t think they’re going to put up 40 points in this one, if the defense can keep Michigan to 17-21 points, the Nittany Lions should have an opportunity to win this one. Going back to the offense, where will Penn State be able to find consistent success? The rushing attack has been solid but not great all year, Kaytron Allen would presumably need to have a big game for Penn State to have a chance. Though the Nittany Lions would surely accept a breakout performance from Nicholas Singleton as well. But Penn State isn’t going to win by running the ball heavily either. Was last week’s passing attack against Maryland a mirage or a sign of things to come? That’s going to be answered Saturday afternoon. The wide receivers absolutely have to step up in this one for Penn State to have a chance to pull out the win. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, while I think they’ll have some success, I just don’t see them having enough success to win it. I’m taking the Wolverines to take Saturday’s game. Michigan: 23 || Penn State: 16

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE....

Prior to Friday afternoon, everyone knew this game was going to be an interesting one, but with the new ruling issued by the Big Ten against Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh, it's made this game MUST WATCH TV for just about every college football fan on Saturday afternoon. With that being said, this one could go either way, but I'll side with the home field advantage and say the Nittany Lions pull this one out behind big games from Singleton / Allen on the ground and a dominant performance from the defense. With the win, this should not only cause some chaos amongst the Big Ten, but also the College Football Playoff. Penn State: 24 || Michigan: 21

MARTY LEAP....

I'd be lying if I told you I saw an avenue to this game being competitive. Penn State is very, very good. That said, in my opinion, Michigan is at worst the second best team in the country, a bad matchup for the Nittany Lions, and they'll be a very motivated bunch after everything that has unfolded in recent weeks. Michigan: 35 || Penn State: 13

