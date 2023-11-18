It's almost time for kickoff in Beaver Stadium as No. 12 Penn State Football will welcome Rutgers to town for another Big Ten Conference matchup. With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley....

Hard to believe that it’s the final home game of the season already but here we are. That said, I’m expecting an ugly one on Saturday, both teams are coming off tough losses, potentially even demoralizing losses. Penn State under James Franklin has had a tough time bouncing back from losses especially when they come against Ohio State or Michigan. I do expect the Nittany Lions to win on Saturday, but again I don’t expect it to be pretty by any means. All that said, I’m not sure the Rutgers offense has much of a chance to move the ball on the Nittany Lions though the Penn State offense may not do too much of their own against the Scarlet Knights defense either. That all being said, Penn State wins but doesn’t cover. Penn State: 23 || Rutgers: 6

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE....

Similar to last week against Iowa, Rutgers will once again face one of the nation's best defenses as the Nittany Lions are very similar to the Hawkeyes with a top tier defense, but they have a more talented offense. Now with that being said, the Scarlet Knights have a pretty good defense of their own and with that defense they should be able to make it competitive against the Nittany Lions for the first half and maybe even the first three quarters, but in the end the talent gap will end up being too much for Rutgers as they will go on to lose, but will end up covering the spread. As a wise man once said, good teams win, but great teams cover. Penn State: 28 || Rutgers: 13

MARTY LEAP....