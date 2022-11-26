It is almost gameday, which means it's time for another round of predictions from the Nittany Nation staff and guests! This week the staff offers their latest picks for Penn State Football versus the Michigan State Spartans as the Nittany Lions hope to earn their 10th victory of the season.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

WHO: No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans WHEN: Saturday at 4:00 ET || FS1 WHERE: Beaver Stadium (110,889) -- State College, Pennsylvania SPREAD: Penn State -19.0 || Over/Under: 53.5pts SERIES RECORD: Michigan State leads the series 18-17-1 ESPN FPI PREDICTION (88.2% CHANCE FOR PENN STATE TO WIN)

Sam Woloson - Nittany Nation Staff Writer (Penn State: 31/ Michigan: 17) Michigan State is used to being the underdog this season, and I expect Mel Tucker's group to come out strong with bowl eligibility on the line. The Spartans offense looked solid against the Hoosiers last weekend, but Penn State's defense is a much different task. I think the Nittany Lions send their seniors off with a victory thanks to a solid performance from the offense without Parker Washington. Michigan State struggled against the run last weekend, and Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are as hot as any running back duo. Expect a heavy dosage of both freshmen backs en route to a closer, but still solid Penn State win.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Nittany Nation Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst (Penn State: 38 / Michigan: 14) I like Penn State to win this one and win this one big. This Michigan State offense can put up some points but is not nearly as dangerous as it was a season ago with Kenneth Walker III. The Spartans' biggest threat is their passing game which plays in the Nittany Lions' favor with their strong secondary. Offensively, I expect Penn State to have success even without Parker Washington in this one. The passing attack may look similar to what it did last week against Rutgers but the Nittany Lions should be able to run the ball all day against the Spartans. Michigan State's run defense is simply terrible and without injuries and suspensions stacking up, they may not have the bodies to keep up for three quarters let alone four. I expect a bully ball style win for Penn State. Dominate in the trenches, run the ball all day, play a suffocating defense and cruise to victory.