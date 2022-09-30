It is almost gameday, which means it's time for another round of predictions from the Nittany Nation staff and guests! This week the staff offers their latest picks for Penn State Football versus the Northwestern Wildcats as the Nittany Lions hope to go 5-0 to start the season. WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Northwestern Wildcats WHEN: Saturday at 3:30pm EST || ESPN WHERE: Beaver Stadium (106,572) -- State College, Pennsylvania SPREAD: Penn State -24.5 || Over/Under 51.5pts SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (14-5-0)

ESPN FPI PREDICTIONS FOR GAME (96.9% CHANCE FOR PENN STATE TO WIN)



Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Nittany Nation beat writer (Penn State: 38 / Northwestern: 13) As I said in this week's podcast, Penn State could probably bring their "C" game in this one and still win. Northwestern may be able to keep this game close for a period of time early on but ultimately, I think Penn State's offense is just too athletic and too explosive for Northwestern. Defensively, the Nittany Lions' shouldn't have too many problems in stopping Northwestern's defense, running back Evan Hull will be the key to keeping Northwestern's offense from doing too much damage but ultimately, the Wildcats simply don't have enough playmakers to beat this Penn State defense.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Sam Woloson - Nittany Nation Staff Writer (Penn State: 24 / Auburn: 14) Auburn will absolutely have a chip on its shoulder this weekend. As home underdogs against a team it narrowly lost to last season, I expect the Tigers to come out hot and play very physical, tough football. This will absolutely be a defensive game, which means the winner will be the team that makes the fewest mistakes and capitalizes on opportunities. I have to give my vote of confidence to the Penn State offense, which has been very good through two games. QB Sean Clifford is dialed in and will have the support of breakout RB Nick Singleton and a host of playmakers on the outside. If Clifford can avoid plays like his pick six against Purdue, the Nittany Lions should be able to hold off the Tigers. Above all else, though, I'm not sure how Auburn will move the ball on Penn State's defense. The secondary is one of the nation's best and will only get better as younger players continue to develop. We already know that Manny Diaz wants to stack the box to stop Tank Bigsby and the running game, which would leave the corners on an island. I don't think the Tiger receivers or quarterback will be able to make the plays they need when it comes down to it.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Richie Schnyderite - Nittany Nation Publisher (Penn State: 45 / Northwestern: 20) This one like the last few games, should be a breeze for the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Despite some rumors that Clifford got a little bit dinged up recently, I personally expect him to go on Saturday and be his normal self throwing for a couple of TDs and handing it off to one of the nation's top running games for a couple of more. Add in the fact that this Northwestern team isn't very good (three straight losses to Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami - OH) and you have a recipe for disaster for the Wildcats. Expect Penn State to score early and often as they cruise to victory.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Justin Morganstien - Nittany Nation Staff Writer (Penn State: 34 / Northwestern: 6) Penn State looks to keep its momentum rolling this weekend as it takes on Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.The 1-3 Wildcats are coming off two embarrassing losses with the last one coming to Miami (OH) where the defense gave up 216 rushing yards to the Redhawks.Meanwhile, the Nittany Lion running game looks as strong as ever with both Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen making an early impact.Don’t be surprised to see those two perform well again especially if Penn State can get in front early.Aside from that, Manny Diaz’s defense should have minimal problems on Saturday and should control things from the opening kick.

--------------------------------------------------------------