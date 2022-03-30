Sting Factor: Neeo Avery backs off his pledge to Penn State

THE STORYLINE

When Neeo Avery committed to Penn State on New Year’s Eve he said that it was going to be the best place for him, the best fit, that he gravitated toward the Nittany Lions. It was a major pickup because the 6-foot-5, 231-pound prospect from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel is versatile, can play on either side of the field and feels like a plug-and-play guy who can do a lot of things for a program. But in the months after his commitment, Avery got curious about taking visits and seeing what other programs have to offer and that led to his decommitment from the Nittany Lions in recent days. Avery is definitely a high-level prospect in the Mid-Atlantic with more than 20 offers, including Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and many other top-shelf programs. His loss hurts Penn State, which could have used him all over the field, but the Nittany Lions are also doing well early this recruiting cycle with now seven pledges, including four four-star commitments.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

"Losing a commitment at any time is less than ideal, but if it is going to happen then having it happen early on in the cycle is the one positive to take from this. Avery is a jumbo athlete who is really just tapping into his upside as he figures out what position he ultimately wants to play at the next level. I thought a knee injury earlier this year would keep this gem hidden a little bit more for the Penn State staff, but ultimately athletes with his raw ability are going to find many suitors. "This one stings because of Avery's long-term upside, as there are only so many guys with his size, speed and quick twitch. Penn State isn't out of it. The Nittany Lions already had a commitment in this class decommit and ultimately end up recommitting at a later date. But for Avery the cards seem a little more stacked against that happening." – Eric Lammers, NittanyNation.com Sting Factor: 7

*****

NATIONAL REACTION