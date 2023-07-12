The first real test of the 2023 season for Penn State could come in week three. On September 16th the Nittany Lions will travel to Champaign, Illinois, to battle Brett Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini. While Penn State is the more talented team of the two, the Fighting Illini are a well-coached squad that could present some challenges. It will also be the first career road and Big Ten start for new quarterback Drew Allar.

What the Fighting Illini did in 2022

Illinois is coming off a strong season. The Fighting Illini raced out to a 7-1 start last season, before limping to an 8-5 finish which included a 19-10 bowl game loss against Mississippi State. Following their strong season Illinois lost star defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to Purdue where he is the new head coach. They have also lost star running back Chase Brown to the NFL Draft, as well as seeing arguably the best secondary in the Big Ten in 2022 get gutted by graduation and the NFL Draft.

Offensive breakdown

Leading the way for Illinois on offense this season will be transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer. In two seasons at Ole Miss, Altmyer completed 51.9% of his passes for 317 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Altmyer will be replacing Tommy DeVito who quietly put together a strong career for Illinois. Altmyer's top target will be converted quarterback Isaiah Williams. Williams caught 82 passes for 715 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. Pat Bryant (34 rec., 453 yards, 2 TDs) and Brian Hightower (37 rec., 452 yards, 2 TDs) also return as pass catchers for the Illini.

Illinois will likely still look to be a run-first team. They return three starters on the offensive line, and, well, that's just what Brett Bielema coaches teams have always done. Reggie Love III is their returning rusher from last season. Love III rushed for 330 yards and 2 scores on 71 carries last season, which comes out as a 4.6 yards per carry average. Josh McCray should factor into the running game as well.

Replacing Brown will be a major challenge, however. He ran for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Brown added 240 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Finding a way to replace all of that production will be the biggest challenge for Bielema's offense this fall.

Defensive breakdown

Last season, Illinois was one of the best defenses in the country. They allowed an FBS best 12.8 points per game, led the country in takeaways, their 263.8 yards per game ranked 2nd nationally, and they finished 3rd nationally in SP+ defensive rankings. No matter how you slice it, the Illini were an elite defensive unit in 2022. Now, they will look to stay strong despite having to replace one of the best defensive coordinators in the country and looking to replenish in the secondary.

Aaron Henry will take over as the new defensive coordinator and he still has plenty in the cupboard. The defensive line of the Illini should be one of the best in the Big Ten this fall. Jer'Zhan Newton is coming off an All-American season in which he had 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. Newton has the ability to be a game wrecker at the collegiate level and will be playing on Sundays next fall.

Fellow defensive end Keith Randolph is no slouch himself. Randolph is coming off a season in which he recorded 4.5 sacks, 13 tackles for a loss, and was an All-Big Ten performer. Newton and Randolph will be one of the best EDGE duos Penn State will face all season.

The Illini linebacker unit is also very strong. All-Big Ten candidate Tarique Barnes leads the way. Barnes started all 13 games last season, recording 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 8.5 tackles for a loss. Gabe Jacas was a Freshman All-American last season, recording 35 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and 5.0 tackles for a loss while playing in all 13 games. Seth Coleman will also start at outside linebacker in their 3-4 front. Coleman was second on the team in sacks last season with 4.5 and is garnering preseason All-Big Ten recognition.

The front seven of the Illini can be just about as good as any in the conference, however, they will need to replace 17 interceptions in the back end. It appears that Tyler Strain and Tahveon Nicholson will take over as the starting cornerbacks while question remain at safety. Although, Louisville transfer Nicario Harper will bring some experience there. Matthew Bailey flashed some good things at safety as a freshman last season. As long as the secondary doesn't completely implode, Illinois should once again be one of the best defenses not just in the Big Ten, but in the entire FBS.

Special teams

Caleb Griffin returns to be the place kicker. Last season, Griffin was 14/19 on field goal attempts with a long of 52-yards and he did not miss an extra point attempt. Leg strength is certainly not an issue for Griffin. At punter, Hugh Robertson returns after starting all 13 games last season. He averaged 40.0 yards per punt last season, while placing 18 inside the opponent's 20-yard line and having 10 go for 50+ yards.

Overall