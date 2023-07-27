The Iowa Hawkeyes return to Happy Valley on September 23 and will be the Nittany Lions' annual White Out opponent. The last time the two programs faced off, the Nittany Lions looked to be well on their way to a top-five road victory in Iowa City before an injury knocked Sean Clifford out of the game, derailing not just the Nittany Lions chances of a win but also their 2021 season. Last season, the Hawkeyes went 8-4, which is amazing considering the strength of their defense. However, offensive woes would hold the program back from achieving greater results. This fall, the Hawkeyes enter the season as one of the favorites in the Big Ten West, but are they a threat to the Nittany Lions on September 23?

What the Fighting Illini did in 2022

Offensive breakdown

Nepotism can only take you so far, and that is what the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to learn on the offensive side of the ball. How Brian Ferentz continues to have a job as the Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator is beyond belief. Well, outside the fact that his father is Kirk Ferentz, there is little reason for the younger Ferentz to keep calling plays in Iowa City. Last season, Iowa averaged just 17.7 points per game, which ranked 122 in the country. Their 251.5 total yards per game ranked 129. Had Iowa's offense been even marginally better, they very well could've won the Big Ten West last year and probably returned to the Rose Bowl. Instead, they went 8-4 and defeated Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, how exciting. Nonetheless, Iowa's offense will look to take a step forward this fall with a new quarterback under center. Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara makes the move to Iowa City from Ann Arbor. McNamara, a game-manager-style quarterback, will be a perfect fit for the Hawkeyes' slow-moving, unremarkable offense. He should be able to help the passing game take a step forward, but he is not a quarterback that one should expect to light up the boxscore either. During his 21 career games at Michigan, McNamara completed 63.1% of his passes for 3,181 yards and 21 touchdowns while throwing for seven interceptions. He'll have to hope that fellow Michigan transfer tight end Erick All can help transform the Hawkeyes's passing attack. Notably, the Hawkeyes' offensive line struggled last year quite a bit, which is a rare occurrence for a Kirk Ferentz-led team. They return four of their five starters on the offensive line, so improvement in that regard is expected. Last season, the Hawkeyes, a run-first team, averaged just 94.9 rushing yards a game. Whether McNamara makes a major difference or not at quarterback, the rushing attack must improve this fall for Iowa for the Hawkeyes to have a chance offensively. Overall, this Iowa offense just doesn't provide any confidence that this fall will be any different. McNamara is an upgrade over Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla, but by no means is he a quarterback that can win you games week in and week out either, at least based on what we've seen in the past. Notably, Ferentz will likely be out of a job this upcoming offseason if the Hawkeyes fail to average 25 points per game after thresholds were placed in his contract this offseason.

Defensive breakdown

While the Iowa offense was on one end of the spectrum, the Iowa defense was on the extreme other portion of the spectrum when it comes to being good and bad. The Hawkeyes defense last year was dominant week in and week out. Only the Georgia Bulldogs had a better defense from points per game and total yards allowed per game perspective, as Iowa allowed 13.3 points per game and 270.8 yards per game last season. What is scary for Big Ten teams is that Iowa returns seven starters from last year, and there's a good chance that the defense will be even better this fall. Losing Jack Campbell is going to be a big hurdle for the defense, but they do return players such as defensive back Cooper DeJean, defensive tackle Logan Lee, and defensive end Deontae Craig. As much as you shouldn't trust an Iowa offense, you should absolutely trust an Iowa defense, and there are very few areas on this Hawkeyes defense that they're taking a step back at, if any. The Hawkeyes' secondary is going to be very dangerous to throw into, and the front seven should remain a brick wall. They'll likely struggle a bit more against more athletic, explosive offenses, which the Nittany Lions certainly fit the bill, but nonetheless, this will be a challenging matchup for Penn State and Drew Allar.

Special teams

Both specialists for the Hawkeyes return from last year in punter Tory Taylor and kicker Drew Stevens. Stevens, as a sophomore last season, made all 24 extra-point attempts while making 16-of-18 field goal attempts, including 6-of-8 from 40+ yards, which included going 2-for-2 from 50+ with a long of 50-yards. He'll be one of the top returning kickers in the Big Ten this season. Taylor, on the other hand, an Australian import, averaged 45.4 yards per punt last season and had a net average yardage of 41.6. He has been listed as a preseason first-team All-American by multiple outlets.

Overall