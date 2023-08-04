Summer Reading - Know Your Opponent: Northwestern Wildcats
On September 30, the Penn State Nittany Lions will travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. The Wildcats are coming off a 1-11 record and were looking to improve on that season - however, those efforts hit a major speedbump last month.
Last month, a hazing scandal that has taken place at Northwestern over Pat Fitzgerald's tenure in Evanston came to light. It would result in the firing of Fitzgerald and the promotion of first-year defensive coordinator David Braun to interim head coach. Braun will have his hands full this fall.
On the field, Northwestern has struggled mightily since winning the Big Ten West in 2020, going 4-20 in their last two seasons. They also haven't won on American Soil since October 2021, their only win last season coming against Nebraska in Ireland. Unfortunately for Braun and the Wildcats', it appears that the 2023 season could be another ugly one in Evanston.
|SEASON
|HEAD COACH
|RECORD
|BOWL GAME
|
2022
|
Pat Fitzgerald
|
1-11
|
2021
|
Pat Fitzgerald
|
3-9
|
2020
|
Pat Fitzgerald
|
7-2
|
Citrus Bowl
|
2019
|
Pat Fitzgerald
|
3-9
|
2018
|
Pat Fitzgerald
|
9-5
|
Holdiay Bowl
Offensive breakdown
The Northwestern offense was already pretty rough in 2022, averaging just 13.8 points and 335 yards per game. The Wildcats struggled to get anything going through the air or on the ground despite having one of the Big Ten's best running backs last season in Evan Hull.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Hull is now gone, and so is wide receiver Malik Washington, who totaled 65 receptions for 694 yards last season. Leaving the Northwestern offense devoid of talent on the offensive side of the ball.
The Wildcats will turn to Brendan Sullivan, who played a marginal role last season as the starting quarterback. Sullivan did a quality job when on the field, with a 74% completion percentage, passing for 589 yards and four touchdowns while throwing three interceptions.
At running back, they'll turn to Cam Porter, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry a season ago as Evan Hull's primary backup.
The wide receiver room for the Wildcats is decent but not great, with names such as Bryce Kirtz returning for the program. The program also brought in former Michigan wide receiver AJ Henning this offseason. During his time in Ann Arbor, Henning totaled 25 receptions for 198 yards but was a productive return man for both punts and kicks.
|STAT
|NAME
|TOTAL STATS
|
Passing Yards
|
QB Brenden Sullivan
|
74%, 589 yds, 4 TD, 3 INT
|
Rushing Yards
|
RB Camp Porter
|
87 att, 286 yd, 2 TD
|
Receiving Yards
|
WR Bryce Kirtz
|
19 rec, 212, yds, 0 TD
Defensive breakdown
The Wildcats' defense will be led by interim head coach / defensive coordinator David Braun, who was brought in this offseason by Pat Fitzgerald. Last season, the Wildcats defense struggled weekly, allowing 28.3 points and 374.8 yards per game. The defense was often put in poor field position due to the offense's 30+ turnovers last fall.
The good news for Northwestern is that they return their top two defenders from last year, linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller. Neither player is overly fantastic, but they're smart, well-rounded linebackers who get the job done. On top of that, they brought in transfer safety Jeremiah Lewis from Duke this offseason, Lewis will try to help a secondary that was solid last season but lost its fair share of contributors since last fall.
The biggest question for the defensive may be how they replace defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore and how the defensive line will perform as a whole under new defensive line coach Christian Smith.
|STAT
|NAME
|TOTAL STATS
|
Tackles
|
LB Bryce Gallagher
|
100 tckls, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 SK, 1 INT, 1 PD, 1 FF
|
TFL
|
LB Xander Mueller
|
87 tckls, 10.5 TFL, 2.5 SK, 2 INT
|
Sacks
|
LB Xander Mueller
|
87 tckls, 10.5 TFL, 2.5 SK, 2 INT
|
INT
|
LB Xander Mueller
|
87 tckls, 10.5 TFL, 2.5 SK, 2 INT
Special teams
Northwestern addressed their special teams heavily in the transfer portal this offseason, so it's hard to say what should be expected from the Wildcats in this facet. Michigan State transfer Jack Olsen and North Dakota transfer Adam Stage will battle for the starting kicking job while Luke Akers will once again have the starting punter duties for Northwestern after a decent season in 2022. Northwestern's special teams this fall won't be great, but they should be good enough.
Overall
This is a very poor Northwestern squad coming into this fall from a talent perspective. The program needed a near-total reset prior to the hazing scandal coming to light, and now, with Pat Fitzgerald gone, that reset button should truly just be hit. There's not much for the program to lose at this point in time. Interim head coach David Braun has his hands full entering this fall, that is for sure. For Penn State, this is a game where, as long as the Nittany Lions show up, they should be able to walk away with a victory.
