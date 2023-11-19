Penn State has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Poll and has opened as large favorites over the Michigan State Spartans. Here's what to know.

Penn State has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls this week following their 27-6 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. In both polls, the Nittany Lions moved from No. 12 to No. 11.

The Nittany Lions are one of four Big Ten programs ranked in both polls joining Ohio State, Michigan, and Iowa. Future Big Ten opponents, Washington and Oregon are also both ranked in each poll. Notably, Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, and Oregon are all ranked in the top 10 for both bolls.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night. In last week's edition of the poll, Penn State was ranked No. 12 in the country. With the Oregon State Beavers losing this past weekend to Washington, the Nittany Lions are likely to jump up to No. 11 as well in the CFP poll. Oregon State is the only top-12 team to lose this weekend.