Sunday Roundup: PSU climbs in polls, opens as big favorite over MSU
Penn State has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Poll and has opened as large favorites over the Michigan State Spartans. Here's what to know.
Nittany Lions move up in both AP and Coaches Polls
Penn State has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls this week following their 27-6 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. In both polls, the Nittany Lions moved from No. 12 to No. 11.
The Nittany Lions are one of four Big Ten programs ranked in both polls joining Ohio State, Michigan, and Iowa. Future Big Ten opponents, Washington and Oregon are also both ranked in each poll. Notably, Ohio State, Michigan, Washington, and Oregon are all ranked in the top 10 for both bolls.
The College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night. In last week's edition of the poll, Penn State was ranked No. 12 in the country. With the Oregon State Beavers losing this past weekend to Washington, the Nittany Lions are likely to jump up to No. 11 as well in the CFP poll. Oregon State is the only top-12 team to lose this weekend.
Nittany Lions open as big favorite over Michigan State
Penn State has a short week this week, having to turn around and play Friday night in Detroit at Ford Field against the Michigan State Spartans. Entering the week, the Nittany Lions are a large favorite over the Spartans, opening as an 18-point favorite. The over/under is 43.5 points.
The Spartans are 4-7 this season including 2-6 in conference play. Against the spread this season, the Spartans are 5-5-1 including covering a 3.5-point spread as underdogs on Saturday with a 24-21 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. It was the Spartans' second win in three games after losing six straight following a 2-0 start.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday and the game will be televised on NBC.
