It wasn't always pretty. It was very frustrating at times. But in the end, No. 9 Penn State defeated no. 19 Illinois 21-7 in front of a packed Beaver Stadium and a pseudo White Out on Saturday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.

There may be some hand wringing coming out of this game, but ultimately there was more good than bad. Penn State picked up a 14-point victory over a Big Ten opponent and was mostly dominant in the process.