Takeaways in Penn State's road series against Ohio State
Penn State wrapped up its road slate of the 2022-23 regular season with a split over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Lions won Game 1 4-3 in the dying minutes of the third period thanks to Kevin Wall's late goal. However, the Buckeyes responded the following night with a 4-2 win.
As it stands now, there is a four-way tie for second place between the Nittany Lions, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State with 30 points each.
However, the Buckeyes, Gophers and Wolverines have two games in hand on the blue and white. That will change this weekend as Penn State is on a bye week.
For one last time this season, let's take a look at three things that stood out in the series.
1. Upperclassmen stepping up
Penn State took Game 1 of the series because of its upperclassmen finally breaking out of its slump. Wall broke his four game point drought with two goals on Friday, including the game winner, and an assist on Saturday.
Connor MacEachern also had two tallies on Friday and Tyler Gratton extended his point streak to three games with a goal in Game 2.
One player that desperately needed to get on the scoresheet was Jimmy Dowd Jr. Dowd Jr. had gone 11 games without registering a point and has been struggling defensively. Prior to this past weekend, he had been listed as the extra skater and his ice time took a major toll.
The junior finally got the monkey off his back with a goal in Game 2. Hopefully this continues heading into Minnesota.
“It’s nice to see [Dowd] score because he had a little lull,” coach Guy Gadowsky said after Saturday's loss. “When guys work hard to come out of that it’s nice to see them rewarded.”
2. Not winning the net battles
While Penn State did look a lot more sound defensively last weekend, it was not good enough to come away with at least four points. The Buckeyes did a really good job of getting traffic in front of both Noah Grannan and Liam Souliere; however, Lions' defense had a difficult time getting the Buckeyes out of that area.
“I actually thought that the one thing we pride ourselves on and we’ve done a pretty good job of all year is to win the net fronts,” Gadowsky said. “I thought that was a big part of our success throughout this year, but this weekend wasn’t one of them.”
The game-winning goal in Game 2 from Tate Singleton was because he was left alone in front of the net, and he was able to tap the puck in for an easy goal.
3. Health is starting to catch up
Coming into the weekend, the Nittany Lions were going to be without Ryan Kirwan, Ben Schoen and Connor McMenamin. Schoen is out for the year due to ankle surgery and McMenamin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Furthermore, Jarod Crespo did not finish the rest of Game 1 and it led to Kenny Johnson suiting up to be the extra skater.
“We’re forgetting about [this game] really quickly,” Gadowsky said. “We’ve got a week to heal and get rejuvenated physically and mentally for a push that could put these guys in a position to do something really cool this year.”
Hopefully Penn State will get all of those important players healthy by next week.
Penn State will take on the top-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers next Friday.