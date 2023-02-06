Penn State wrapped up its road slate of the 2022-23 regular season with a split over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Lions won Game 1 4-3 in the dying minutes of the third period thanks to Kevin Wall's late goal. However, the Buckeyes responded the following night with a 4-2 win. As it stands now, there is a four-way tie for second place between the Nittany Lions, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State with 30 points each. However, the Buckeyes, Gophers and Wolverines have two games in hand on the blue and white. That will change this weekend as Penn State is on a bye week. For one last time this season, let's take a look at three things that stood out in the series.

1. Upperclassmen stepping up

Penn State took Game 1 of the series because of its upperclassmen finally breaking out of its slump. Wall broke his four game point drought with two goals on Friday, including the game winner, and an assist on Saturday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgdGltZSBwbGF5ZXJzIG1ha2UgYmlnIHRpbWUgcGxheXMhITxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFyZT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dlQXJlPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9ja2V5VmFsbGV5 P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9ja2V5VmFs bGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVHZRRU0wZTVnNiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R2UUVNMGU1ZzY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGVubiBT dGF0ZSBNZW7igJlzIEhvY2tleSAoQFBlbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVublN0YXRlTUhLWS9zdGF0dXMvMTYy MTY5MjIyMTg5MTQzMjQ1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Connor MacEachern also had two tallies on Friday and Tyler Gratton extended his point streak to three games with a goal in Game 2. One player that desperately needed to get on the scoresheet was Jimmy Dowd Jr. Dowd Jr. had gone 11 games without registering a point and has been struggling defensively. Prior to this past weekend, he had been listed as the extra skater and his ice time took a major toll. The junior finally got the monkey off his back with a goal in Game 2. Hopefully this continues heading into Minnesota. “It’s nice to see [Dowd] score because he had a little lull,” coach Guy Gadowsky said after Saturday's loss. “When guys work hard to come out of that it’s nice to see them rewarded.”

2. Not winning the net battles

While Penn State did look a lot more sound defensively last weekend, it was not good enough to come away with at least four points. The Buckeyes did a really good job of getting traffic in front of both Noah Grannan and Liam Souliere; however, Lions' defense had a difficult time getting the Buckeyes out of that area. “I actually thought that the one thing we pride ourselves on and we’ve done a pretty good job of all year is to win the net fronts,” Gadowsky said. “I thought that was a big part of our success throughout this year, but this weekend wasn’t one of them.” The game-winning goal in Game 2 from Tate Singleton was because he was left alone in front of the net, and he was able to tap the puck in for an easy goal.

3. Health is starting to catch up

Coming into the weekend, the Nittany Lions were going to be without Ryan Kirwan, Ben Schoen and Connor McMenamin. Schoen is out for the year due to ankle surgery and McMenamin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Furthermore, Jarod Crespo did not finish the rest of Game 1 and it led to Kenny Johnson suiting up to be the extra skater. “We’re forgetting about [this game] really quickly,” Gadowsky said. “We’ve got a week to heal and get rejuvenated physically and mentally for a push that could put these guys in a position to do something really cool this year.” Hopefully Penn State will get all of those important players healthy by next week.